Exhibits for Feb. 18

» Silverchair: “Say Their Names” by Laura Lee Gulledge, 12 portraits in India ink on cardboard, are on display in the windows at 316 E. Main St. through March. lauraleegulledge@gmail.com.

» UVa Health Arts Program: “Expressions in Acrylics and Collage” by Karen K. Rosasco can be seen in the lobby of the Main Hospital through March 4. As a result of physical distancing requirements, there will not be an opening reception. (434) 924-5527.

Online Exhibitions

» Piedmont Virginia Community College Visual Arts Department: “The New Deal is Today” World Progress Association Posters” by illustrator and designer Barbara Shenefield, an online-only exhibition of works inspired by Depression-era federal art program posters, can be seen through March 31 at pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

» Woodberry Forest School: “Paintings and Sculpture by John and Lena Murray” can be seen online through March 5 at https://www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery. In observance of COVID-19 safety precautions, the exhibition in the Baker Gallery in the school’s Walker Fine Arts Center is open for in-person viewing only to members of the campus community, but the complete collection of 45 paintings and sculptures is included in the virtual version. (540) 360-4370.