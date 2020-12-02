Exhibits for Dec. 3

Art Event
Virtual Art Event
» The Gallery at Studio IX: An Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour for “Once Again to See the Stars” by Michelle Gagliano and Stuart Gunter is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
Exhibitions
» C’ville Arts: “Glass Art Gifts,” featuring work by Norma Geddes, December’s featured artist, can be seen starting Tuesday. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
» Charlottesville Waldorf School: Holiday Bazaar is being conducted online this year at cwaldorf.org. Look for both a school store, which includes items created by students, parents and teachers, and a shopping directory of vendors. (434) 973-4946.
» Chroma Projects: “When What to Wondering Eyes Should Appear: Leigh Anne Chambers & Aggie Zed with Michelle Gagliano” opens with an event from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday outside the gallery space at Vault Virginia. Masked visitors will be limited to 12 at any given time. Weekend hours are noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 19 and at other times by appointment at artlab@chromaprojects.com. (434) 806-9667.
» The Gallery at Studio IX: “Once Again to See the Stars” by Michelle Gagliano and Stuart Gunter remains on display through Friday. Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday. “Invisible Flowers: New Paintings by Peter Geiger” will open Dec. 11. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Salt” by Lola Flash can be seen in the Contemporary Gallery. Free, but tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23, 2021. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Jan. 10. Gift shop has reopened; proceeds support Indigenous artists and Kluge-Ruhe. Reservations required for gift shop visits; if you want to visit the exhibitions as well, be sure to schedule back-to-back reservations. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.
» The Purcell Gallery in Louisa Arts Center: “Michael McGurk: Paintings and Drawings” has been extended and will be on display through Jan. 9, 2021. 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.
» McGuffey Art Center: Holiday Show and Shop is available online and in the galleries from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Dec. 31. No appointments needed. 201 Second St. NW. mcguffeyartcenter.com. (434) 295-7973.
» Mailbox Express: Art by Saul Kaplan on display through the rest of the year. Proceeds from works sold will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund, which provides holiday bonuses for Martha Jefferson House line staff members. 435 Merchant Walk Square at Fifth Street Station. (434) 529-6563.
» Revalation Vineyards: Art @ the Vineyard presents works by painter Kimberly Engle through Dec. 31. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
» Second Street Gallery: “Laura Wooten: View from the Ridge” on display from Friday through Jan. 22, 2021. “Katabasis,” watercolors by Frank Webster, also on view from Friday through Jan. 22 in the Dové Gallery. Visitors will be encouraged to write down their reflections on their relationships to the land. Shown by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Social distancing will be observed. secondstreetgallery.org.
» Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Photography exhibition by Charlottesville Camera Club can be seen through Monday in the second- and third-floor lobbies. cvillecameraclub.org. (434) 977-7377.
» Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: Red Flower Lake Multimedia Experience available online at torosiete.museum.
» Les Yeux du Monde: “Inhabited Light” by Annie Harris Massie on display through Dec. 31. Opening celebration is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday; entry will be timed to maintain proper physical distancing. Make reservations to see the exhibition from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. 841 Wolf Trap Road. LYDMGallery@gmail.com. (434) 882-2620.
