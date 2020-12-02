Exhibits for Dec. 3

Art Event

» Chroma Projects: “When What to Wondering Eyes Should Appear: Leigh Anne Chambers & Aggie Zed with Michelle Gagliano” opens with an event from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Vault Virginia. Masked visitors will be limited to 12 at any given time. (434) 806-9667.

Virtual Art Event

» The Gallery at Studio IX: An Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour for “Once Again to See the Stars” by Michelle Gagliano and Stuart Gunter is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

Exhibitions

» C’ville Arts: “Glass Art Gifts,” featuring work by Norma Geddes, December’s featured artist, can be seen starting Tuesday. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

» Charlottesville Waldorf School: Holiday Bazaar is being conducted online this year at cwaldorf.org. Look for both a school store, which includes items created by students, parents and teachers, and a shopping directory of vendors. (434) 973-4946.