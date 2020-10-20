Enjoy spaghetti squash without the pasta comparisons

Following her suggestion, I roasted a halved squash, cut sides up, at 450 degrees, and in half an hour it was tender but not mushy, with a bit of browning on the edges. The strands separated cleanly and didn’t fall apart. Leaving the strands with a bit of a chew — al dente, if you will — can really help overcome texture problems.

While roasting is her preferred method, Higgins said you can microwave or pressure cook halved spaghetti squash with a bit of water if you’re short on time.

Bump up the flavor. Think of spaghetti squash as more of a canvas than the actual painting.

“I think on its own, it’s kind of bland,” said Alice Bereger of Maryland’s Anchor Nursery. She said it needs stronger flavors to help it shine. She likes to saute it with olive oil, garlic and soy sauce. Curry powder and ginger are good, too. Ada Broussard, marketing manager at Johnson’s Backyard Garden in Texas, suggests a stir-fry with sesame oil, chiles, green onions and lime. Stuffing spaghetti squash with bold flavors is a good move.

Tackle the pasta comparison. If you happen to be somewhat of a spaghetti squash skeptic, the pasta expectation might not be doing you any favors. “I just forgot about slapping spaghetti sauce on it,” Bereger says.