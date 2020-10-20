Enjoy spaghetti squash without the pasta comparisons

Pity the poor spaghetti squash.
“It’s not one of the more popular ones,” said Ann Sutton of Maryland’s Deep Roots Farm. “In all my years at market, it’s the one squash I sell the least of.”
In terms of seasonal gourds, spaghetti squash doesn’t have everything going for it. It’s the odd one out — pretty bland and with a flesh so completely unlike other smoother, more vibrant farmers market staples such as butternut, kabocha, acorn and delicata. And then there’s the expectation set up by the name, the self-fulfilling prophecy that the strands of squash resemble regular wheat-based pasta.
Despite its quirks, the spaghetti squash is a versatile, nutritious and readily available ingredient. Here’s how to make sense of it.
Cook it right. Overcooked, mushy spaghetti squash isn’t necessarily appealing and may not even hold its characteristic shape. Washington Post Food editor Joe Yonan pointed me to the Chocolate Covered Katie blog, where founder Katie Higgins says you can do better than the typical advice to roast the squash in a pan of water: “I think this is a mistake because the extra water and lower temperature mean you end up with watery, steamed spaghetti squash instead of sweet, roasted spaghetti squash, especially if you don’t cut the squash in half to give the moisture inside the squash a place to escape.”
Following her suggestion, I roasted a halved squash, cut sides up, at 450 degrees, and in half an hour it was tender but not mushy, with a bit of browning on the edges. The strands separated cleanly and didn’t fall apart. Leaving the strands with a bit of a chew — al dente, if you will — can really help overcome texture problems.
While roasting is her preferred method, Higgins said you can microwave or pressure cook halved spaghetti squash with a bit of water if you’re short on time.
Bump up the flavor. Think of spaghetti squash as more of a canvas than the actual painting.
“I think on its own, it’s kind of bland,” said Alice Bereger of Maryland’s Anchor Nursery. She said it needs stronger flavors to help it shine. She likes to saute it with olive oil, garlic and soy sauce. Curry powder and ginger are good, too. Ada Broussard, marketing manager at Johnson’s Backyard Garden in Texas, suggests a stir-fry with sesame oil, chiles, green onions and lime. Stuffing spaghetti squash with bold flavors is a good move.
Tackle the pasta comparison. If you happen to be somewhat of a spaghetti squash skeptic, the pasta expectation might not be doing you any favors. “I just forgot about slapping spaghetti sauce on it,” Bereger says.
Broussard agrees: “Cauliflower is not rice, and spaghetti squash is not pasta.” That being said, she knows it can be helpful to think of ways to make vegetables more approachable. If it helps you to “lean in and mix it with a bunch of cheese,” go for it, Broussard said.
If a pile of squash threads with some sauce piled on top doesn’t sound appealing, there are other ways to channel the concept.
In Ina Garten’s new book, “Modern Comfort Food,” the Barefoot Contessa offers a recipe for spaghetti squash arrabbiata, in which the squash flesh is mixed with a spicy, garlicky tomato sauce and put back into the hollowed-out halves with some bocconcini (small balls of mozzarella), Parmesan cheese and basil. “It’s all the flavors of chicken Parmesan — but vegetarian and gluten-free!” Garten writes.
Perhaps tomato sauce is not your favorite, in which case pesto could be the answer.
Or maybe mac and cheese is more your style. Broussard suggests a similar approach to Garten’s, by mixing the flesh with cheese and a bechamel (the flour-thickened milk sauce), along with bacon, herbs and bread crumbs. “Tell me you’re going to be mad at that,” she said.
