A screening of the dog-show mockumentary "Best in Show" is planned for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater, but dog lovers will want to arrive early. Starting at 2 p.m., dogs available to adopt from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be greeting visitors under the theater's marquee.
A second screening of the film, which stars Christopher Guest, Fred Willard, Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy, is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets for adults are $8; youth tickets are $5. Masks are required. Reservations are not required to meet the adoptable dogs, but physical distancing guidelines must be followed. For tickets and details, go to theparamount.net or call the box office at (434) 979-1333.
In other Paramount news, the National Theatre Live in HD presentation of "Cyrano de Bergerac," previously planned for March 29, has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 7. Tickets are $15; seniors pay $13, and students get in for $11.
