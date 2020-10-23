Director Chloe Zhao to receive award at Virginia Film Festival event

Director Chloe Zhao will receive the American Perspectives Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema from the Virginia Film Festival this weekend.

Zhao will accept the award in a pre-taped message before a 7:30 p.m. Sunday screening of her film “Nomadland” at Morven Farm. “Nomadland,” part of the festival’s inaugural Drive-In Movies series, is shown as this year’s Closing Night Film.

The festival’s award recognizes filmmakers who explore the complex concept of what it means to be an American these days, with a special focus on “widening that scope to include experiences and viewpoints that help us all to expand and better understand that evolving definition,” according to Friday’s announcement.

Zhao also is the director of “Songs My Brothers Taught Me” and “The Rider.”

“Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand as a woman who takes off in a van to explore life as a modern-day nomad after the economic collapse of a small Nevada town, won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. It premiered last month at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the Golden Lion. The film is scheduled for U.S. theatrical release on Dec. 4.

To obtain Virtual All-Access Passes to films and single tickets to Drive-In Movies and other festival offerings, go to virginiafilmfestival.org.

