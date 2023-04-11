The Wool Factory will present an Oyster Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Woolen Mills at 1837 Broadway St.

There will be oysters from Salty Bottom Blue Oysters, beers and foods by Selvedge Brewing and bloody mary tastings by Back Pocket Provisions. Sophie McDowell & Baby Jo's will provide the live music, and Transformations will be on hand for face painting.

During April, 10% percent of all weekday beer sales at The Wool Factory will be donated to No Kid Hungry, for which executive chef Tucker Yoder raises money each year during the Chefs Cycle campaign.

Admission to Sunday's fest is free. For details, visit thewoolfactory.com.