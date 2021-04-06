The Ridley shines spotlight on seafood and history

A new Black-owned restaurant in Charlottesville promises an updated serving of style for seafood fans — and room to reflect on the lasting impact one person can have on a community.
At The Ridley, which opened April 1 in The Draftsman at 1106 W. Market St., head chef Rob Anglin and sous chef Will Anderson are presenting an upscale-casual menu that focuses on seafood and freshened takes on some Southern favorites.
“We are a seafood-forward institution,” said Ron Jordan, CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group. “It’s something that I thought was missing in the market.”
Jordan said to look for a menu that’s “about 80 percent seafood.” Dishes include red snapper, soft-shell crab, Cajun oysters, and shrimp and grits.
Instead of being split and served with butter, 6-ounce lobster tails are prepared with a distinctly Southern touch: they’re fried.
“We decided to deconstruct it a little,” Jordan said of the fried lobster tails, which evoke Southern cuisine with flavor notes from cornmeal, Aleppo, rosemary and dynamite sauce.
He also said fans of the Southern crab jar can look forward to Alaskan king crab, clarified butter, bay leaf and Cajun seasonings in The Ridley’s version.
Sea bass comes in a Thai broth; salmon gets a Korean barbecue glaze. Scallops are served with a spicy cake of grits. Snapper comes with grilled andouille sausage, blistered cherry tomatoes and fried leeks.
If you’re dining companion is more into turf than surf, The Ridley’s offerings include tomahawk steak, pork chops, burgers and a duck dish served with sweet potato gnocchi, brussels sprouts, cabbage, pearl onions, parsnips and carrots. Pork belly is accompanied by a sweet corn puree, chow chow and a maple glaze.
“We have a few plant-based and vegan items,” Jordan said. Look for cauliflower steak and sweet potato hash.
The brunch menu includes cinnamon roll pancakes, cereal-crusted French toast, short rib poutine and crab cake Benny, which is served with an English muffin, spinach, and crawfish hollandaise.
Warren Thompson, CEO and founder of Thompson Hospitality, and Jordan are teaming up to lead the venture. They are longtime friends and business partners, and Thompson, who earned his master of business administration from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, provides a link to the history part of The Ridley’s concept.
Thompson’s parents, both educators, studied with Dr. Walter N. Ridley at UVa.
Ridley, who received his doctorate in education from UVa in 1953, was the first Black student to graduate from UVa and the first to earn a doctorate from a major white Southern college or university. During his tenure as president of Elizabeth State Teachers College, which became Elizabeth City University, the college admitted its first white student. UVa renamed Ruffner Hall in Ripley’s honor in 2020.
The restaurant will donate a percentage of its annual profits to The Ridley Foundation, which, among other programs, presents scholarships to attract and retain distinguished African American UVa students.
For reservations and details, go to theridleyva.com.