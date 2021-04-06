The Ridley shines spotlight on seafood and history

If you’re dining companion is more into turf than surf, The Ridley’s offerings include tomahawk steak, pork chops, burgers and a duck dish served with sweet potato gnocchi, brussels sprouts, cabbage, pearl onions, parsnips and carrots. Pork belly is accompanied by a sweet corn puree, chow chow and a maple glaze.

“We have a few plant-based and vegan items,” Jordan said. Look for cauliflower steak and sweet potato hash.

The brunch menu includes cinnamon roll pancakes, cereal-crusted French toast, short rib poutine and crab cake Benny, which is served with an English muffin, spinach, and crawfish hollandaise.

Warren Thompson, CEO and founder of Thompson Hospitality, and Jordan are teaming up to lead the venture. They are longtime friends and business partners, and Thompson, who earned his master of business administration from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, provides a link to the history part of The Ridley’s concept.

Thompson’s parents, both educators, studied with Dr. Walter N. Ridley at UVa.