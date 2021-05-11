Tea sandwiches from Chrissy Teigen's mom get sweet heat from Thai spices

That hybrid energy means she can make a Thai steak salad using leftovers from a dinner that Chrissy Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, ordered from their local steakhouse. And she also can adapt her country’s famed meat salad, larb, into burgers served on a bun with soy garlic mayo.

She created her tea sandwiches for her 5-year-old granddaughter, Luna, who adores cucumbers. “She would have them every day. We eat them at least once a week,” said Pepper Teigen over the phone. “We always have it with tea. Luna loves chrysanthemum tea.”

In the book, Pepper Teigen writes that besides being celebratory, they also are “the one-handed bites when nails are being painted or emails are being answered, basic-easy appetizers that look fancy when arranged on a tray.” And if you’re opening the door to entertaining more, they’re an easy nibble to throw together for guests.

She points out that while tea sandwiches welcome a wide array of fillings, the ones that work best involve something salty, something creamy and something crisp. Here, she amps up the classic combo of cream cheese, sliced cucumber and soft white bread with Thai chili jam, or nam prik pao chili paste, and a few cilantro leaves. “It’s the best two-bite sandwich ever,” she said.