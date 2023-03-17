The new Supper Series at Veritas Vineyard & Winery will give diners a chance to try different flavor profiles and inspirations from across the country.

The first event in the series, at 7 p.m. March 24, will feature chef Jeff Potter from Edward Lee's 610 Magnolia in Louisville, Kentucky. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the first course will be served at 7 p.m.

Potter, a graduate of the University of Virginia, was promoted to executive chef at Edward Lee's 610 Magnolia in 2019. He will bring a seven-course tasting menu that will be paired with wines from Veritas' library.

Coming up in the series will be meals by the following guest chefs:

■ April 28: The Mayorga brothers from Guajiros Miami Eatery

■ June 23: Nate Sloan from bloom in Roanoke

■Aug. 25: Jean-Paul Bourgeois.

The meal is $225, including wine pairings. Wine Club members will get a 20% discount off the first two tickets purchased. Learn more at https://www.veritaswines.com/events/. And if you'd like to sneak a peek at the March 24 menu, go to https://bit.ly/3J157wC.