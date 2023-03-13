Veritas Vineyard & Winery and Wintergreen Music are joining forces to present "Sounds of Spring" on April 14, 15 and 16 at the winery. The weekend's events include concerts designed for couples, groups and families.

"A Chic Debut at Veritas" begins at 7 p.m. April 14 on the covered patio at Veritas, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Violinists Dan Sender and Jeannette Jang, violist Johanna Beaver and cellist Adam Carter will perform music from multiple genres, from "Embraceable You" to W.A. Mozart's "Divertimento No. 1" to "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Guests can meet the musicians after the performance.

At 2 p.m. April 15, "Keynote Concert on the Lawn" will give listeners a chance to gather on the lawn at Veritas to hear upbeat, familiar wind ensemble music hosted by Erin Freeman, artistic director of Wintergreen Music. Audience members will be able to meet the musicians, and children will get the chance to see the instruments up close. The rain site is the ballroom.

Performers will include Grace Wang on flute, Jessica Warren on oboe; Chris Jewell on bassoon, Emily Robinson on clarinet and Jay Chadwick on horn.

"Evening Serenade at The Farmhouse" offers a prelude and dinner at 5:45 p.m. April 15. Courses prepared by the executive chef of The Farmhouse will be paired with musical selections performed by violinist Jang, violist Beaver, oboist Bill Parrish and cellist Carter.

"Wines & Winds in the Ballroom" will be presented at noon and 3 p.m. April 16. Wind ensemble music will be paired with specific Veritas wines. The musicians will be flutist Grace Wang, oboist Warren, bassoonist Jewell and Chadwick on horn.

Tickets for "A Chic Debut" are $40 at the door, or $35 in advance.

Tickets for "Keynote Concert on the Lawn" are $15 for adults; they're $5 for ages 3 to 12 and free to guests ages 2 and younger.

"Wines & Winds" tickets are $40.

Find tickets at app.arts-people.com. For information, go to wintergreen-music.org.

"Evening Serenade at The Farmhouse" is $170 per person and needs to be reserved directly from Veritas at opentable.com. For information, go to veritaswines.com.