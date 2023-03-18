Not long after chef Eckhard Thalwitz moved to Virginia with his wife and son, his brother Wilfried Thalwitz invited them on a drive to Graves' Mountain in Syria. The lush mountain countryside of Madison County reminded them of their beloved native Germany.

After decades of working in large hotels and restaurants from Switzerland to the French Riviera to Morocco, Eckhard Thalwitz was ready for something inviting and special on a more intimate scale: a family-style restaurant.

He saw a shuttered space and started to dream.

"It was the 29 Diner sitting on the side of the road," said his son, Jerome Thalwitz. In 1974, The Bavarian Chef opened in that spot along U.S. 29 in Madison.

Decades after passing the torch to his son, Eckhard Thalwitz died on March 10, surrounded by his family. The restaurant he dreamed of with the impeccable international cuisine and the welcoming atmosphere continues to thrive.

"That's one of the things my father wanted to do — welcome people to his kitchen," Jerome Thalwitz said. "You came in as a stranger and left as a friend. That was the biggest fingerprint of The Bavarian Chef."

The restaurant became a destination not only for diners and for a close-knit staff, but also for a family that shared a love for cooking, traveling and soaking in all the flavors the world had to offer.

"I started working with my dad when I was 11 years old," Jerome Thalwitz said. "We loved doing anything fresh and local, and we loved to collaborate."

Born in 1937, Eckhard Thalwitz was 14 when he started his culinary career with an apprenticeship at the Ritters Park Hotel in Bad Homburg and the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Munich, Germany. That's where he was able to work with respected chef Alfred Walterspiel. Kitchens around the world followed — in Vevey, Switzerland; Mandelieu-la-Napoule on the French Riviera; and Morocco, where he cooked in Casablanca and Tangiers and worked as King Mohammed V's private chef.

Travel remained one of Eckhard Thalwitz's passions throughout his life, and his souvenirs often were ideas for dishes to try at home. Jerome Thalwitz said he and his dad sampled a German dish during a trip in the late 1970s and knew they could do it better.

"He loved to laugh. He loved sharing a meal, sharing experiences, sharing stories," daughter-in-law Christine Thalwitz said. "I enjoyed every story he told. It was captivating." She eventually wrote a book about his experiences.

When Thalwitz decided to retire in 1987, he handed the kitchen over to the son who'd started his own career at his father's side. "He left his mark on The Bavarian Chef, and he was so proud for Jerome to continue the tradition," Christine Thalwitz said.

Since taking the helm, Jerome and Christine Thalwitz have maintained the traditions diners loved — the cozy atmosphere, the generous portions, the welcoming staff — and introduced some innovations of their own.

Jerome Thalwitz brought his own formal training and his family cooking heritage to the table, and he enjoys bringing Virginia produce into his offerings. While maintaining a commitment to German specialties, he has added new schnitzels to the menu to appeal to American tastes.

Jerome and Christine Thalwitz opened the Bavarian Chef Fredericksburg in 2010, eventually selling it in 2019. And in 2013, they launched the food truck and catering company in 2013. The food truck often appears at wineries, weddings and outdoor celebrations.

One thing always remained the same: Jerome Thalwitz checked in at the end of the shift to let his proud father know how the evening's meal service went.

"I'd call my parents every night on the way home. I would tell him every night what we served, and he loved it," Jerome Thalwitz said.

Retirement proved challenging to a man who'd had little time to sit still over the years for the chess matches and family dinner table conversations he savored Once Eckhard Thalwitz saw a promising location on the side of the road again, before long, he was chef/owner of Eckhard's in Topping.

"The man was just unstoppable," Jerome Thalwitz said. "He saw an abandoned 7Eleven and built a restaurant there."

Another adventure beckoned the man who loved sailing and spending time near the water. "He rented a backhoe," his son said, "and built his own swimming pool."

One thing won't change at The Bavarian Chef in its founder's absence. Jerome Thalwitz calls it applying "the parental lens" to his own passion, one that's shared by his staff.

"With every plate, I ask, 'Would I serve this to my father, and what would he say?' I ask myself every day," he said.

Eckhard Thalwitz is survived by his wife of 61 years, Brunhilde "Bruni" Thalwitz; son and daughter-in-law Jerome and Christine Thalwitz; grandchildren Alexi, Jared and Katya; sister Gisela Taylor and brother-in-law Dell; sister-in-law Margret Thalwitz and her children, Gunnar Thalwitz and Dora Thalwitz; and her husband, Lucas Butler, and their three children.

