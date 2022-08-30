No-Cook Cooking: You're just a few meals away from a free smoothie

Have you ever noticed that for every mouth-watering treat out there, a killjoy is hovering?

I’m not talking about the person who can’t resist mentioning halfway through a whipped cream-dolloped dessert how bad it’ll be for your arteries. I’m talking about the ones who find a way to shame you for making healthy choices because they believe or assume those selections are too expensive.

I’ll never forget the woman who let me have it in the grocery store for putting packages of fruit-flavored sugar-free yogurt in my cart, because she insisted it was much cheaper to buy plain yogurt and chop fruit to mix into it. I was too shocked to respond at the time, but I couldn’t help noticing that the fancy-name plain yogurt she’d put in her own buggy cost much more than my store brand — and she clearly hadn’t priced fresh fruit in a long, long time. And if I had a $20 for every time I’ve heard some self-styled expert tell a young adult that money spent on avocado toast is better spent on mortgages, I’d be able to donate a down payment.

Some of these killjoys have it in for smoothies. Granted, if you load them up with sugar, ice cream and fancy flavorings, it’s more like drinking hard candy. But blending fresh vegetables and fruits for more saintly smoothies can get you closer to the total of nourishing plant foods you’re trying to consume each day. And before the critics start telling you how expensive smoothies are, make a simple and clever No-Cook Cooking plan to “earn” a free smoothie at home by making some smart food choices for other meals.

Few side dishes are more satisfying or versatile than a big serving of greens. A steaming pile of collards, spinach, kale or a combination of all three makes a fantastic bed for bratwurst, kielbasa, broiled chicken or bacon, and it’s just as appealing to serve raw in a chilled chopped salad. If you do decide to steam those greens, save the pale green cooking water instead of pouring it down the sink, and let it cool while you eat dinner.

Treat your houseplants to part of the vitamin-rich elixir, and put the rest in ice cube trays or a tightly sealed plastic container in your freezer. If you choose the large bags of chopped, washed greens in the produce section — which belong in the No-Cook Cooking hall of fame for their convenience and nutritional punch — it’s easy to steam an extra serving or two of greens to freeze with those cubes.

Save an ice cube tray for the times you brew too much green tea. Add sweeteners to the cup or glass you’re about to drink, but let the rest stay plain as it cools. Slide that ice tray in the freezer and sit back to sip your tea.

When you’re slicing fruit for cereal, sangria or salads, pour the resulting juice and any leftover fruit into another tightly sealed bag or container for the freezer. If you’ve bought extra fruit at a good price, or your eyes were bigger than your stomach at the pick-your-own orchard, plan on slicing and freezing some; just be sure to peel or seed fruits that need it.

Next time you’re craving a smoothie after an intense workout, a grass-mowing session in late-summer swelter or simply a long day at work or school, reach in the freezer for your frozen greens, green tea and fruits. Because they’re already frozen, you won’t need as much ice; because they haven’t been seasoned, you can add mint, ginger, honey or herbs to your heart’s content. Toss in that banana that was too soft to slice for this morning’s cereal. And because you planned ahead and set the ingredients aside in advance, your smoothie is free — and guilt-free.