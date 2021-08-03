No-Cook Cooking: Your pandemic pantry training can come in handy

After a long year of cooking, shopping and thinking differently, you’ve likely been returning to your favorite restaurants, venturing out to try ones that are new to you and smiling in sheer relief to see full shelves at the grocery store again. It feels as if many aspects of life are going back to the way we remember them before lockdowns, gathering limits and panic buying.
But the danger of the COVID-19 virus is far from over, especially as the new variants emerge and spread. More stores and restaurants are asking customers to wear masks indoors again, and it’s too soon to let our guard down when it comes to safety. There’s no need to expect empty grocery shelves again any time soon, but it’s important to keep the lessons we learned about cooking, eating and shopping in mind so we can be ready for whatever comes our way.
No-Cook Cooking cooks know that flexibility wins out over fear and practicality makes more sense than panic. So, while you’re at the store, reflect on the lessons you learned last year so you can shop and serve with confidence.
Smart shopping
Remember those empty shelves? The sight of those yawning spaces prompted many of us to respond by buying mass quantities of other items and thus emptying other shelves, whether it made sense or not. Take advantage of what you learned last year to resist the urge to sweep multiples into your cart out of sheer worry. You’ll thank yourself later when you aren’t staring into the cupboard and wondering why you bought all that peanut butter without jelly and pasta without sauce.
■ Make a list before you go and stick to it. If you’re buying spaghetti to serve this week and decide to get an extra box or two for future meals, fine. Just be sure you have a plan. Don’t cram a dozen boxes of pasta into your buggy because you’re afraid you won’t see them again next time. Maintaining your list between grocery visits also will keep you from buying out of urgency because you forgot to check to see whether you were running low on toilet paper or frozen vegetables.
■ Map out those easy-to-forget meals. With the first day of school on the horizon, do you have a game plan for packing lunches and choosing breakfast foods that are easy to prepare in a hurry? If you feel panicky just looking at all the cereal options, you may second-guess your other decisions and start flinging things into your cart that won’t make sense later. While you’re making your list, be sure you’ve accounted for after-school snacks — and the midnight munchies you’ll be craving after the day’s final Zoom meeting.
■ Plan without panicking. If you’re running low on anti-bacterial wipes or sprays, by all means, get some. Just remember to buy what you think you’ll use in the near future and leave the rest for other customers. Try not to grab the last package of anything, because there may be someone else who doesn’t have the transportation or the time to visit multiple stores to find it. Check the expiration dates on all the packages you pick up; if you know you’ll never finish three epic jars of grape jelly before New Year’s Day, let that be your hint that you don’t need to buy them.
Smart cooking
■ Honor your weeknight schedule. If no one will be at home during the day to check the water levels in the slow cooker, make beef stew or chili over the weekend instead and then store it for weeknight use. Cut cauliflower and broccoli into florets and peppers into strips over the weekend so you’ll have them handy in the refrigerator for smart snacking and easy steaming and stir-frying. If you build healthy convenience into your weeknight kitchen schedule, you’ll be surprised how much calmer your grocery trips may feel.
■ Make room for indulgences. Be honest about your likes and dislikes. There’s nothing wrong with buying a box of toaster pastries to heat and eat now and another to save to eat out of the package during a weather-related power outage. If your go-to comfort chocolate was in short supply last year but is plentiful now, buy a spare bar to save for later. Planning ahead is a great way to prevent feeling deprived, which can spark all kinds of cringe-worthy purchases that’ll be just as hard to burn off in the gym.