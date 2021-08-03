No-Cook Cooking: Your pandemic pantry training can come in handy

■ Make a list before you go and stick to it. If you’re buying spaghetti to serve this week and decide to get an extra box or two for future meals, fine. Just be sure you have a plan. Don’t cram a dozen boxes of pasta into your buggy because you’re afraid you won’t see them again next time. Maintaining your list between grocery visits also will keep you from buying out of urgency because you forgot to check to see whether you were running low on toilet paper or frozen vegetables.

■ Map out those easy-to-forget meals. With the first day of school on the horizon, do you have a game plan for packing lunches and choosing breakfast foods that are easy to prepare in a hurry? If you feel panicky just looking at all the cereal options, you may second-guess your other decisions and start flinging things into your cart that won’t make sense later. While you’re making your list, be sure you’ve accounted for after-school snacks — and the midnight munchies you’ll be craving after the day’s final Zoom meeting.