No-Cook Cooking: With vegetables, go small or go home

When our church congregation met for a fellowship meal last weekend, everyone brought favorite salad bar items to keep the feasting cool and simple on a hot day. I had planned to bring, among other things, sliced fresh cucumbers in white wine vinegar.

When I saw the mini-cucumbers, I had to have them. They weren’t just cute; they were captivating. The resulting slices ranged in size from a nickel to a quarter, and they had just the right balance of tenderness and crunch.

At the other end of the shelf was a bag of thumb-sized sweet peppers. They went right into my cart, too. I halved them and peeled off the tiny membrane strips; only the largest ones had seeds to remove. Next time I serve them in a salad, I’ll probably quarter them, because the sense of scale is as appealing as the vivid red, yellow and orange shades.

The halved peppers turned out to be the perfect size for scooping hummus, which may open up a whole new low-carb appetizer adventure for folks who can’t get enough hummus to stay on a standard pepper slice. They’ll be perfect for pepper poppers when you’re making simple nibbles to serve with local craft beers, ciders and wines.

All kinds of veggies are at their most tender in smaller sizes, so there’s no need to save them for the salad course.