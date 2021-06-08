No-Cook Cooking: With vegetables, go small or go home

Salad season is here again, and it’s easy to start thinking big.
Huge heads of lettuces and cabbages, wild bunches of cilantro and all kinds of greens crowd their way into your grocery cart before you reluctantly wheel it out of the produce section. You can’t wait to chop some apples and peaches from local orchards to sprinkle over those greens. And you’ve been looking forward to pulling those carrots and radishes from the garden since the moment you tucked the seeds into the soil.
We savor salads all year long, but there’s something about the profusion of late spring and early summer produce that keeps us reaching for the biggest salad bowl in the kitchen cabinet. Modern agriculture distribution means we can pile on favorite veggies when they’re technically out of season, blending all our favorite flavors into openers that turn into entrées. And for the No-Cook Cooking cook, putting a nutrient-packed dish with eye appeal on the table with such ease feels like getting away with something.
This summer, however, I encourage you to think small.
Some of the most delicious additions you’ll find for your seasonal salads this year are small enough to overlook if you aren’t paying attention. Keep an eye out in the produce sections and the farmers markets for good things in small packages — and not just for dinner salads. If you’re trying to shake up your midday routine, vegetables that are scaled to fit your lunchbox salad container will bring undeniable visual delight.
When our church congregation met for a fellowship meal last weekend, everyone brought favorite salad bar items to keep the feasting cool and simple on a hot day. I had planned to bring, among other things, sliced fresh cucumbers in white wine vinegar.
When I saw the mini-cucumbers, I had to have them. They weren’t just cute; they were captivating. The resulting slices ranged in size from a nickel to a quarter, and they had just the right balance of tenderness and crunch.
At the other end of the shelf was a bag of thumb-sized sweet peppers. They went right into my cart, too. I halved them and peeled off the tiny membrane strips; only the largest ones had seeds to remove. Next time I serve them in a salad, I’ll probably quarter them, because the sense of scale is as appealing as the vivid red, yellow and orange shades.
The halved peppers turned out to be the perfect size for scooping hummus, which may open up a whole new low-carb appetizer adventure for folks who can’t get enough hummus to stay on a standard pepper slice. They’ll be perfect for pepper poppers when you’re making simple nibbles to serve with local craft beers, ciders and wines.
All kinds of veggies are at their most tender in smaller sizes, so there’s no need to save them for the salad course.
Teeny zucchinis look terrific in stir-fry dishes and absolutely adorable on bamboo grill skewers. Smaller eggplants are not only more tender, but less bitter. And if you’ve never steamed okra for dipping and munching, try the delectably tender tiny pods in hearty beer cheese, spinach or artichoke dips or a lighter Meyer lemon or champagne vinaigrette.
A sweet-heat dipping sauce with sriracha, cherry and blood orange is another tempting option. Someone you know who insists okra is too slimy to enjoy might have to think again after experiencing the tender crunch of tiny pods with such a flavorful dip.
Save the larger pods for gumbo, which, like chili, is simply too good at pleasing a crowd to leave behind with winter sweaters. A spicy cup of gumbo on the side can help turn that summer salad into a satisfying meal with the friends you haven’t seen in ages.