No-Cook Cooking: When two seasonal passions collide, have a plan

February is a good time to give thanks for all the loves of your life.

Chocolate? Absolutely. The ride-or-die friends and cuddly pets who make life joyful? Of course. And for millions of football fans, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Two of the year’s biggest lovefests are coming up within 48 hours of each other. Super Bowl LVII, which will bring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to Arizona, is set for Feb. 12. Valentine’s Day, as always, falls on Feb. 14.

Yes, indeed: Super Bowl Sunday falls on Valentine’s Day Weekend this year, so you will need a championship-worthy game plan to keep you and your sweetie both happy. There is plenty of time left to figure out how you’re going to make the most of both foodie holidays, but you’ll want to lock in your starting lineup pretty soon.

If you and your partner both love football, there shouldn’t be any problems — unless, of course, you’re rooting for opposing teams. But if one of you can’t wait to slip into a lucky team jersey and jeans and attack some wings and seven-layer dip and the other is longing to dress up for prime rib, lobster tail and top-notch table service, it’s time to make some plans — and, most likely, reservations.

One way to keep everybody happy would be to toast the Super Bowl on that Sunday evening and Valentine’s Day on the following Tuesday, but many folks balk at weeknight celebrations. If it’s too stressful to switch gears after a long day at work to make sweet small talk over your crab linguini and chocolate lava cake, you’ll want to consider weekend reservations instead.

One piece of advice: If one of you is a diehard football fan and the other is a hopeless romantic, do not schedule a Valentine’s Day soiree for Sunday evening. Don’t go there. Nothing will ruin that pricey surf and turf like the taste of resentment. And can you be truly sure that club soda will get pizza and brew stains out of your formal wear?

If Sunday is the only celebration option that fits both of your schedules, think about making reservations for a cozy, classy brunch so you’ll get home in plenty of time for pre-game festivities. And if you’re planning to follow Valentine’s brunch with watching the big game with friends at a sports bar, you’ll win major No-Cook Cooking cred for gliding from one celebration to another without dirtying a single dish at home.

Scheduling your Valentine’s Day dinner for Friday, Feb. 10, or Saturday, Feb. 11, may keep both of you happy. Seats at your favorite tables for Saturday evening will start filling up rapidly, though, so you’ll want to act quickly.

But if making room for each other’s differences is part of what makes your relationship shine, consider simply blending the foodie holidays and supplementing your regularly scheduled at-home Super Bowl viewing spread with some Valentine’s-worthy additions.

If lobster tail is too frou-frou, think about a big platter of spiced, steamed shrimp; you’ll be buying limes to slice into wedges for your favorite local brews, anyway. Grill some steak skewers and tuck Caesar salad dressing and greens into a wrap to slice and enjoy.

Nourish those relationships with the ones you love. And whatever you do, don’t forget the chocolate.