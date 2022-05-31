No-Cook Cooking: What's your favorite kitchen item? Make it count

Somewhere in your kitchen, there's a tool, pan or implement of some sort that you'd rather not do without. If you're a No-Cook Cooking cook, and you need the cooking process to be as easy and efficient as possible, that special something is even more important.

My ride-or-die kitchen implement is definitely my wok. Nothing has ever jumped out of it onto a hot burner to alert the smoke detector of my culinary shortcomings. It's almost too easy to clean. And no matter what I plan to make for dinner, there's a good chance that using the wok will make the whole process faster and easier.

If you love Chinese and pan-Asian foods, a wok is perfect, but there are so many other uses for it that it may be the most versatile item in my kitchen. It's great for making small batches of homemade soup from scratch, and for scrambled eggs with vegetables.

Now that summer is here, my wok will be even more useful, because it's an easy way to make summer's vegetable bounty shine.

Slice up some bite-sized chicken, beef or tofu, cook it in the wok and then add the vegetables you like best. The proteins cook quickly in a small amount of oil, if you're a purist, or steam quickly in some water or broth; I prefer to steam proteins while building the seasoning flavors. You have complete control over the tenderness or crispiness you desire, and you can bring strips of beef to a perfect medium rare in no time.

You can start building your seasonings at this point. Dive into the collection of dry spice blends you've been adding to your No-Cook Cooking collection since the pandemic began, and feel free to experiment with sauces. Teriyaki and low-sodium soy sauces belong in your arsenal, as does your favorite hot sauce.

Take a moment during your next grocery trip to check out all the sauces on the shelves now. I usually keep a sweet-heat chili sauce and a General Tso's sauce handy. If you decide to branch out more and learn to build sauces from scratch, the bottled versions can inspire you by demonstrating the texture and showing you how the finished product should taste.

Once the meat is done and the sauce is starting to thicken, the fun truly begins. It's time to add the veggies.

Last night's combination at our house was snow peas and zucchini. Our favorite duo of late has been broccoli and celery. Asparagus is on sale these days, and it's irresistible when cooked in a wok. Now that farmers markets and gardens are overflowing with early-summer delights, you can experiment with vegetable combinations that appeal to you. If you love bell peppers, use several colors; same thing with onions.

Just remember when slicing meats and veggies that you'll want to maximize their surface-area contact with your wok. Small, thin slices will cook more quickly than cubes or chunks. Cabbage, bok choy and carrots can be shredded ahead of time and kept in zippered plastic bags in the fridge.

If you haven't had a chance to place a farmers market order, keep an eye out in the produce section for go-to bags of pre-sliced vegetables. Sometimes they'll be labeled "stir-fry," "fajita" or "taco" blends. Pre-packaged slaw blends that combine broccoli, cabbage and carrots are favorites of mine, and a bag of shredded Brussels sprouts was a delicious recent find.

If you'd like to get dinner on the table quickly so you can spend more time outside this summer, your wok is ready to help. Experiment — and have a blast.

