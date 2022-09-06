No-Cook Cooking: What to pack when you can't pack nut butter

Maybe your children have enrolled in a new school or school division. Perhaps your workplace has made a few changes since employees were away during pandemic shutdowns. Wherever you're eating lunch these days, there's a good possibility that you can't pack some of the go-to sandwich fillings you've eaten for years.

Peanut butter and other nut butters are banned from many cafeterias and shared settings for safety's sake, but the good news for No-Cook Cooking cooks is that the reliable ease and speed of the lunchbox sandwich have not been compromised. If you'd like to cook larger dinner entrées so you can send or take leftovers that you know will be safe, that's always fine, but if you're a sandwich devotee, or simply short on kitchen time, many options remain — and some newer ones on the market are worth a try.

During your next grocery run, pick up a few jars of new alternatives for research purposes. You might discover a whole new direction that'll make brown bagging a pleasure and keep you and your youngsters happy, full and focused during busy afternoons.

To avoid disappointment, take a good look at your school or workplace cafeteria or break-room policy before you hit the grocery aisles. Some nut butter alternatives still can present hazards for friends who can't tolerate peanuts, cashews, tree nuts or their relatives, so be certain to read packaging labels for ingredient lists and nutritional profiles. An email or call to a cafeteria manager can help prevent all kinds of potential allergen exposures and get you on the right track to packing lunches that are as thoughtful as they are tasty.

Newer alternatives can keep you up to date with recent food trends, so everybody wins.

If you enjoy eating sunflower seeds, you'll want to give sunflower butter a try. You'll find a variety of brands and choices out there.

Sunflower butter can be a delicious substitute for peanut butter on a sandwich, and it can be the excuse you need to try a different flavor of jelly or jam, such as apricot or plum, to freshen up your routine. If there are members of your family who don't pack their own lunches, there's always a chance they won't notice the switch.

Keep a jar handy for cooking, and give yourself permission to experiment at home. Cold noodles with sunflower butter sauce are just as tasty as ones served in a peanut sauce.

Another trending treat is cookie butter. The name alone may have you secretly hoping it's a way to eat dessert first, and if that thought makes your lunch taste better and your afternoon inbox feel lighter, you won't find any judgment here.

It became popular in Belgium, France, the Netherlands and other countries that enjoy speculoos cookies, because it's a spreadable paste made primarily from speculoos cookie crumbs blended with flour, sugar and either condensed milk, butter or vegetable oil. Scandinavian pastry chefs have been making and using cookie butter made from a different kind of cookies for years for a wide range of treats made with marzipan, chocolate or jam.

If you're considering cookie butter as a lunchbox treat, however, it's still important to read the label carefully. If you select a gluten-free version, cashews or other nuts may be present, so you may need to save it for after-school snacks.

Chickpeas star in filling, versatile hummus, which makes a superb sandwich or wrap filling and a satisfying dip for sliced vegetables. Some people with peanut allergies can have problems with chickpeas, so check your policy before packing it for lunch.

Mashing an avocado creates a creamy, hearty base for all kinds of sandwiches. Top it with thinly sliced cucumber and radishes, or stick with the classic tomato and onion flavors you savor in guacamole.

Cheese serves up protein, calcium and satisfaction on a lunchtime sandwich, and more dairy-free cheeses are available all the time, including soy- and other plant-based options.

Still stumped? Don't forget the skilled resources in our community who can offer suggestions for finding accurate allergy-friendly websites, recipes and the latest scientific guidance, including hospital nutritionists, Extension agents and your pediatrician's office. Food allergy safety belongs on every community member's radar; we're all in this lunch line together.