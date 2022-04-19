No-Cook Cooking: Try new ways to add color to your meals

Eating fruits and vegetables in an inviting palette of colors makes it easier to consume a variety of nutrients. Some vegetables can help take the guesswork out of adding more color to your plate by showing up in hues you might not have expected.

While the arrival of spring reboots the landscape with vivid flowers, shrubs and trees, it also can give your weeknight vegetable rotation an overdue boost from fresh flavors — and an extra pop of color. In appealing shades of orange, purple and green, these veggies are anything but secondary.

Cauliflower comes in orange and purple hues, so don't hesitate to put one of each in your grocery buggy. If you already are a fan of pasta primavera, just picture it with cauliflower's pastel power. Add some of spring's fresh peas for a vivid green, and then slice up some tender carrots.

Carrots are enticing enough in their traditional orange shade, but keep your eyes — and mind — open while you're cruising the produce section. Purple carrots pack as much undeniable eye appeal as vitamin A for healthy eyesight. Look for bags of small carrots in orange, purple and yellow hues. Cut up some for that pasta primavera and save a few to tuck into a packed lunch.

Keep shaking up that primavera recipe by using a tricolor pasta blend that adds spinach-powered green and tomato-based orange to the mix. Thin slices of red, orange, yellow and green peppers add the perfect finishing touch. It's often said that we eat with our eyes, and filling our plates with fresh colors and flavors can make simple weeknight meals feel more like feasts.

Consider a chilled version of the dish when you're asked to bring a side dish to a cookout. If you're cutting carbs, leave out the pasta entirely and heap the vivid cauliflower, carrots and other veggies on a bed of shredded purple and green cabbage — or salad greens, which, naturally, come in colors other than green.

While you're eating all the tender in-season asparagus you can get your hands on, watch your favorite produce section or farmers market for different hues. Stalks in purple and creamy white add flavor and fancy to a simple grilled fish filet. The perfect color-coordinated accompaniment just might be a few spoonfuls of roasted purple and white potatoes from a sheet pan of spuds drizzled with olive oil, cracked black pepper, flakes of sea salt and the first of the season's fresh herbs.

Vegetables in different colors are popular around the world, so let a change-of-pace color prompt you to try a Peruvian recipe for your purple potatoes or a German flavor profile for that crisp white asparagus.

Let your imagination lead you in colorful new directions to update menu mainstays. Marinate your pastel veggies and serve them with olives in different hues for a healthy snack; just try not to get too full before that colorful and easy dinner.

Pile thinly sliced red, purple, yellow and white onions and peppers in multiple colors and heat values on a grill pan for fajitas. No one needs to know that you shaved some time in your sizzling, spicy preparation by shredding a rotisserie chicken you picked up on your way home — a time-honored No-Cook Cooking win — and no one will blame you for leaving the white flour tortillas on the shelf and bringing home spinach, basil or sun-dried tomato varieties instead.

