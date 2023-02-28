You’ve probably been seeing commercials for potato tots loaded with mouth-watering toppings. The latest upgrade of the loaded-fries trend is testing the resolve of even the most steadfast carb-cutters, especially when toppings like bacon and Philly steak are so keto-friendly.

The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will begin with three first-round matchups on Tuesday, and you’ll want to have some munchies within easy reach that don’t involve missing big moments while you’re in the drive-thru or sweating a delivery at the exact moment all the other fans are waiting for theirs. The good news is that one need not be a chef with a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign to pull off this trend at home.

The magic of tots is that they can stay crispier and crunchier than fries, even when they’re under a blanket of cheese and decadent pizza toppings. And if you make them at home, you’re in complete control of the fat factor. Whether you rely on your air fryer or reach for your tried-and-true rimmed baking sheet, you can turn out uniformly crispy tots at home with a fraction of the fat of the deep-fried variety. Not exactly saintly, but certainly still delicious.

Many devoted home cooks — especially folks who are adept at turning out perfect holiday latkes or weekend hash browns — may be grating potatoes and making their own crispy spheres. This option allows you to add onion, garlic or herbs to the basic potato profile to suit your palate.

Anything that tastes good with a gooey blanket of melted cheese is a winner here, regardless of how your team fares in the tournament. But you’re making these treats at home, and so many other choices are here to tempt you that even cheese is optional.

If you’re trying to sneak more vegetables into your diet, take a page out of the nachos playbook. Spicy salsa and a quick mix of corn and black beans can be topped with a dollop of sour cream.

Your game-watching guests don’t have to know that the pico de gallo you just served on those tots was a clever, frugal way to use up the onions, peppers and tomatoes in your fridge’s crisper drawer. Just scale back the juiciness and be sure to keep your toppings on the dry side so the tots won’t get soggy.

You’ll be using homemade salsa on everything once your garden starts yielding peppers, cilantro and herbs, so start experimenting with new flavor profiles now. The friend who recoils at the thought of pineapple on pizza may devour it with lots of chopped jalapeno, habanero, mango and spices. And you can serve a mouth-watering vegan version of loaded tots with minimal effort.

Even if your team doesn’t win, your homemade tots will.