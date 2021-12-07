No-Cook Cooking: 'Tis the season for 'salads' that aren't

One thing I’ve been noticing on social media since Thanksgiving is what seems to be an intensifying generational divide over “salads” that, well, aren’t.
If you’ve recoiled when offered a colorful circa-1950s concoction that traps innocent fruit in a head-scratching alliance with chopped onions and mayonnaise and then wiggles as if to flaunt it, you’re on one side of the debate. If you’ve been following — and possibly even eating — that same recipe from a favorite magazine or club fellowship banquet since before the freaked-out diner was born and simply can’t understand the histrionics, you’re on the other side.
In an ideal world, salads would be something that everyone who dislikes or avoids cooking could agree on; with little heating, minimal measuring and not much in the way of actual work, salads should be in any No-Cook Cooking cook’s speed-dial repertoire. It’s a good idea to have a couple of go-to salad favorites ready for the times when you’re asked on short notice to bring something to a cookout, potluck or playoffs-watching party. And there’s no reason to spoil relationships over a misunderstanding that could be cleared up by a few shared cultural history lessons and a meaningful conversation.
Take advantage of this time between holidays for some definitions and détente. While you let your Thanksgiving meal memories cool off, and before you start dreading the Christmas potluck, let’s spell out the differences and stop screaming over salads and impostors. Save that precious energy for arguing at the holiday table about the important stuff, such as whose sports team is best.
To the hatersSome of you won’t even touch gelatin with fruit in it, because it’s a slippery slope to your great-grandmother’s Frankenstein lab. But what may look to you like random combinations of minced leftovers and grass clippings folded into whipped topping — or, worse, mayo and sour cream — can represent an important moment in kitchen liberation.
There was a time, not that long ago, when cooking at home was an ordeal. Grocery stores weren’t crowded with the convenience foods, spice mixes and international cuisine mainstays we rely on these days. Cooking from scratch took hours, especially when ovens were more temperamental. Such common items as flaked coconut and teriyaki sauce were considered “exotic.” The predecessors of the cooking shows and online tutorials we take for granted now often taught home cooks fussy, time-consuming techniques for replicating more complicated fare, such as soufflés and beef Wellington. And the restaurant and casual-dining options we rely on today barely existed.
The advent of a new generation of wonder products in the middle of the 20th century changed the way home cooks looked at weeknight cooking. Envelopes of easy-to-use gelatin replaced laborious hours of boiling down the parts of animals you’d rather not see or smell. Once mayonnaise could be handed down from a store shelf and kept fresh in the fridge, there was no need to whip raw egg yolks with lemon juice and oil and hope the mixture clung together. The improved quality and variety of canned and frozen goods changed the entire meal-planning game. More advanced refrigerators meant that all kinds of dishes could be prepared in advance and stored safely.
Try to look at those bizarre “salads” from a more historically informed perspective. That pile of colorful ambrosia “salad” was a treat for the midcentury home cook who served it with pride, because it represented a perfect storm of scientific achievements. Each spoonful was made possible by cream that didn’t go wretched in the icebox and didn’t have to be sweetened and whipped by hand; apricots and mandarin oranges that didn’t have to be peeled and chopped; nuts that didn’t require manual shelling and chopping; and marshmallows that didn’t involve bulky double boilers, easily shattered candy thermometers and the smell of scorched vanilla extract.
It was cold, it was sweet, and it gave a 1960s woman enough of her life back that she could get dinner on the table for her family during the week and carve out time for friends on the weekends. It was women’s liberation and the limitless potential of consumer science on a lettuce leaf, and it deserves a little more respect, whether you’re actually going to taste it or not.
Stop and think about the women in your life whose toil and innovation helped get you where you are now. Next holiday, ask the matriarch in your life to teach you how to make that ambrosia, and listen to her stories about what cooking meant to her then and now.
To the makers
In the world your younger relatives grew up in, “salad” specifically means leafy greens with a variety of sliced or chopped vegetables on top. “Dressing” is poured over that salad or served in a cup on the side, which explains why you got that mystified look on Thanksgiving when you asked your granddaughter to pass the dressing while there were no bottles on the table. To her, herbed breadcrumb dressing is “stuffing,” even if it never sees the inside of a bird.
The same magazines that provided you with empowering novelty recipes that sold you time-saving products, built your confidence and stayed in your repertoire often taught your granddaughter and her friends that they’d never be skinny enough.
If she’s of a certain age, your niece or goddaughter was hammered with the “fat is diabolical and evil” message during her teen years and 20s, which launched a lifetime of serial diets and shaped the way she fed her own children. If she’s that woman’s daughter, full-fat dairy products vanished from her table when she turned 2, and she grew up hearing that heavy cream, sour cream and thick dressings will “make her fat.”
She has been conditioned to avoid anything labeled “creamy,” so it will never occur to her in the wild to mix anything with mayonnaise. She sees mayo as a knife’s worth of a spread that keeps sandwich bread from tasting dry, not as something that could be spooned out of the jar and used as an ingredient in its own right.
If holiday meals are supposed to be festive, and a bit indulgent almost by definition, it may seem cold and unwelcoming to you to place a bowl of chilled lettuce and tomatoes on the table. But if you ask a younger kinswoman to bring a salad, that’s what you’ll receive, because that’s what you requested.
Fruit served in gelatin looks like a dessert to her, not a salad. Chicken “salad” and tuna “salad” are not salads; they are sandwich fillings. Meat, olives and onions suspended in gelatin will give her nightmares.
She likely won’t recognize the thriftiness and the creativity involved unless you explain to her what your favorite “salads” represent to you. But she might savor the explanation so she can get a deeper understanding of how your family foodways became what they are today. Ask her to make you a salad, and notice what vegetables and toppings she adds and what she believes goes into a good one.
Make salad, not war
If we’ve learned anything from the shutdowns, scanty selection, isolation and losses of the past year and a half or so, it’s that we need to know how our loved ones’ special family recipes are made before it’s too late. We always think we’ll have more time with the people we love and that we’ll get around to learning how to make that gravy from pan drippings.
When oral traditions can’t fill in the gaps, history is lost. I marveled at my long-gone great-grandmother’s meticulously penned “receipt” book even more when I noticed the brevity of the recipes. They were so short because cooks were assumed to have learned far more techniques since childhood than we have and were expected to understand already how to compensate for the unpredictability of their individual wood stoves.
We need to share our stories about the little everyday blessings that added up over the decades to build our family traditions. Make the time to see food and nourishment from each other’s perspectives, and start a tradition of your own by trading knowledge.