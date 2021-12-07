No-Cook Cooking: 'Tis the season for 'salads' that aren't

In the world your younger relatives grew up in, “salad” specifically means leafy greens with a variety of sliced or chopped vegetables on top. “Dressing” is poured over that salad or served in a cup on the side, which explains why you got that mystified look on Thanksgiving when you asked your granddaughter to pass the dressing while there were no bottles on the table. To her, herbed breadcrumb dressing is “stuffing,” even if it never sees the inside of a bird.

The same magazines that provided you with empowering novelty recipes that sold you time-saving products, built your confidence and stayed in your repertoire often taught your granddaughter and her friends that they’d never be skinny enough.

If she’s of a certain age, your niece or goddaughter was hammered with the “fat is diabolical and evil” message during her teen years and 20s, which launched a lifetime of serial diets and shaped the way she fed her own children. If she’s that woman’s daughter, full-fat dairy products vanished from her table when she turned 2, and she grew up hearing that heavy cream, sour cream and thick dressings will “make her fat.”