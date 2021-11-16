No-Cook Cooking: Three ideas for bringing leftovers haters to the table

If you have leftover Brussels sprouts, quarter them and serve them warm over a bed of crisp, dark greens like kale and spinach for a side salad. If you bought green and black olives for snacking before the big feast, add them generously — pitted and sliced, of course — and don’t be surprised to see people coming back for seconds of salad as well. Be sure to put a little extra effort into this salad for friends or family members who choose not to eat meat.

FajitasI’ve often heard people complain that they aren’t Thanksgiving fans because they simply don’t care for the customary set menu. There’s a good possibility that the leftovers haters in your life fall into that category. Try taking cues from a different cuisine that you know these diners like.

Fajitas offer a sizzling, fragrant way to savor meats and fresh vegetables, and if you’ve seen your leftovers hater order and devour a chicken fajita entrée in a restaurant, this option could end up in your regular meal rotation. Combining shreds of turkey with loads of bell peppers in multiple colors, onions, jalapenos and maybe a habanero can be an appealing way to bring the bird into a second repast.