No-Cook Cooking: Three ideas for bringing leftovers haters to the table

There are two kinds of people on the weekend after Thanksgiving: those who revel in the delight of enjoying once-a-year favorite dishes all over again, and those who’d rather do anything else.
The goodwill of loved ones gathering around the table to share gravy and gratitude can evaporate in a matter of syllables when a family member or houseguest announces that he, she or they won’t even consider touching leftovers.
If you dream all year of loaded turkey sandwiches, crusty turkey pot pie and simmering turkey soups that soothe the soul and solve meal planning for days, hearing that others don’t share your enthusiasm can wound. And if you believe you’re being a good sport to choke down a formal turkey dinner once and have no intention of doing it again the next day, there are ways — delicious ways — to make your wishes heard that don’t necessarily involve ordering pizza. I can’t bring myself to discourage anyone from ordering pizza, but please hear me out.
Yes, it seems premature to be thinking of leftovers a week before the feast, but now’s the time to tuck a few supporting players into your grocery cart to make them sing — especially the items you’d be buying and using anyway. Take a good look at the list of items you’re already buying for Thanksgiving dinner, especially the fresh vegetables, and consider picking up a few strategic seconds. The No-Cook Cooking concept is all about eliminating waste, trying new flavors and minimizing toil, so Thanksgiving leftovers can provide a confidence-building exercise in easy enjoyment.
If you’re trying to win a leftovers hater back from the dark side of the kitchen, here are three ideas that might be worth a try.
Charcuterie boardsIf you’ve been savoring the visual bounty and easy cleanup of charcuterie boards since the tasty trend took off, keep in mind that cooked and cooled meats can make themselves right at home beside the cured treats, fruits and cheeses. Turkey and ham on a charcuterie board will look like anything but leftovers, and they’ll help you fuel up in style for the day’s eagerly awaited football matchups and in-person or online holiday shopping.
Visual appeal is at the heart of a good charcuterie board, so be sure to cut turkey into the neatest small slices you can manage. Be sure to include white meat and dark meat, and make sure neither dries out. Make a fresh batch of cranberry sauce to serve with the charcuterie fest, and tinker with your flavor profile; add some peppery heat and a blast of citrus. If you aren’t making your cranberry sauce from scratch, plan on picking up an extra can of your favorite cranberry sauce at the grocery store and spicing (or slicing) it up.
Serve a bold brown mustard for dipping, too. If you have leftover dinner rolls or fresh bread from your feast, cut them in thin lengths and toast them for crunch; honey butter makes a great accompaniment for your “toast fries,” and apple jelly can add a flavorful element of surprise and a translucent amber glow. Figs and pears will bring a seasonal elegance to your composition, as will a buttery Havarti or Gouda and a nutty Swiss cheese.
If you have leftover Brussels sprouts, quarter them and serve them warm over a bed of crisp, dark greens like kale and spinach for a side salad. If you bought green and black olives for snacking before the big feast, add them generously — pitted and sliced, of course — and don’t be surprised to see people coming back for seconds of salad as well. Be sure to put a little extra effort into this salad for friends or family members who choose not to eat meat.
FajitasI’ve often heard people complain that they aren’t Thanksgiving fans because they simply don’t care for the customary set menu. There’s a good possibility that the leftovers haters in your life fall into that category. Try taking cues from a different cuisine that you know these diners like.
Fajitas offer a sizzling, fragrant way to savor meats and fresh vegetables, and if you’ve seen your leftovers hater order and devour a chicken fajita entrée in a restaurant, this option could end up in your regular meal rotation. Combining shreds of turkey with loads of bell peppers in multiple colors, onions, jalapenos and maybe a habanero can be an appealing way to bring the bird into a second repast.
Someone who isn’t crazy about turkey served with sage stuffing might love it under chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lime. It’s a great way to use up the onions and peppers you may have bought for stuffing, dressing and salads for the big day without anyone rolling eyes and sighing. And if you know you really should eat something a bit lighter and veggie-centric after the massive feast the day before, the hotter temperatures and flavor profiles of fajitas offer a tantalizing alternative to a cold salad that tastes like resentment.
Chili
Whether you prefer your chili simmered on the stovetop or bubbled in a slow cooker, Black Friday is an ideal day to turn your go-to white chicken chili recipe into a game-day favorite that pays homage to the holiday. Chili may be the ideal day-after entrée if your crew would rather concentrate on football viewing than gather around the table.
Shreds of turkey can team up with green bell peppers, celery and loads of white beans for a thick, hearty bowl of comfort. Crank up the heat to your desired level of mildness or wildness, and serve it with white tortilla chips, toast made from leftover dinner rolls or artisanal breads or fluffy flour tortillas.
And if your crew prefers ham, try tucking hot morsels of ham and bacon into a big bowl of macaroni and cheese. You’re welcome.