No-Cook Cooking: This summer, honor your thirst for adventure

July may be drawing to a close, but hot weather isn’t going anywhere any time soon. And although it’s important to stay hydrated all year long, summer’s steamy temperatures can make sipping seem like a treat.

If you haven’t been straying far from the thirst-crushing trinity of iced tea, chilled sodas and water, keep in mind that some of your favorite cold-weather beverages can dress a little more casually for summer refreshment.

If you still haven’t discovered the delight of iced coffee on a hot day and its irresistible power to make you feel as if you’re getting away with something, treat yourself and head for the coffee shop or drive-through right now. Iced coffee can be much lower in calories than some of the temptingly frothy recipe drinks on the menu — and if you prefer your coffee black or with a hint of artificial sweetener, we’re talking no calories.

Hey, hot-chocolate fans: How long has it been since you’ve had a tall glass of chocolate milk? Childhood’s favorite calcium delivery system is worth a summer cruise down memory lane. If you aren’t consuming dairy products these days, try some of the chocolate versions of soy, oat and almond milks in the cooler; your new favorite summer beverage may be within easy reach.

A glass of milk can provide a lot more nutrition than sugary confections, so you can feel better about indulging. And wait until you feel how chocolate milk’s protein and vitamins can quench that post-workout fire, especially if you’ve overdone it on your strength training in the heat.

The magic of chai doesn’t have to be tucked away with winter’s sweaters. Try an iced chai for variety — or, even better for summer, a green-tea version. Take the extra step of crushing the ice for a delightful escape from summer’s swelter; the warmth of cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, pepper and anise is balanced expertly by the uniform chill of crushed ice. If you like to add chai spices to your favorite sugar cookie recipe, imagine how well an iced green chai would accompany that sophisticated take on comfort food. The pairing can be a simple but elevated dessert surprise for guests at your next cookout that won’t get sticky in the heat.

Make sure that water stays well represented in your summer libation lineup. There’s nothing quite like a blissfully chilled glass or bottle after mowing grass, wrapping up a workout or even simple housecleaning tasks that seem harder to complete in the heat. Just remember to stay mindful of your body’s needs and drink before you feel thirsty. Your doctor, nurse or nutritionist can recommend the best ounce count to shoot for over the course of the day for your own optimal health.

And if you aren’t fond of drinking water plain, use your mandoline to shave whisper-thin slices of cucumber and lime and layer them in a pitcher to keep in the refrigerator. You’re welcome.