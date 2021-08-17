No-Cook Cooking: Think outside the crust to use pizza toppings in summer meals

If you don’t like pineapple on your pizza, try out the flavor combination by chopping pineapple with jalapeños to make your own fresh salsa. (It’s also a good opportunity to sneak in a leftover Hatch chili in season, which bridges August and September but never lasts long enough for the faithful.) Once you taste the way pineapple and jalapeño unite sweetness, tang and heat in a single bite, you won’t be able to keep enough tortilla chips in your cabinet for scooping.

Once I flipped the chicken bits in the wok to start browning them on the other side, I tossed in those jalapeños. And, yes, I admit to opening the new jar to add a few more.

Once the chicken was fully cooked, I added the drained pineapple chunks and stirred it all together with the last splashes from a bottle of hot sauce — which gave me the excuse I needed to open the new bottle. I sliced the three remaining miniature bell peppers from a bag in the produce drawer — two yellow, one orange — and tossed them in, too. The last of the lower-sodium teriyaki sauce added a perfect finishing touch.

The aroma of the pineapple and hot sauce hitting the wok at the same moment bought a cheer of delight from my husband in another room and lured him from behind his computer. He was sold on my beloved pineapple-jalapeño pairing in a matter of bites.