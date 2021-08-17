No-Cook Cooking: Think outside the crust to use pizza toppings in summer meals

Cleaning out the refrigerator is a task that I tend to postpone repeatedly, but a pleasant kitchen experience over the weekend has prompted me to rethink that whole procrastination thing.
When confronted with a forlorn collection of bottles and jars that contain just enough sauce for one entrée, an easy solution is to plan a meal that uses them all up at once. Then you can follow the pesky task of freshening up the fridge with the fun of guilt-free shopping to replace what you've dutifully consumed.
After my next grocery run, I’ll be lining up fresh condiment containers in a tidy fridge, which will make weeknight cooking feel like more like a new craft project and less like a chore. And anything that makes cooking enjoyable is a win for the No-Cook Cooking cook.
My recent inspiration came from roughly a cup of jalapeño slices languishing in a large jar of neon chartreuse liquid in my refrigerator.
Saturday night’s dinner was running really late and refused to cook itself. I’d already sliced a boneless, skinless chicken breast into bite-sized bits for the wok, and as I drained those delectable jalapeños, I remembered that I had a can of pineapple chunks in juice in my pantry cabinet.
One of my favorite pizza combinations is pineapple and jalapeño. Yes, I realize that a certain percentage of readers will flip back to the sports pages with a shudder right about now, but please hear me out: Your own favorite pizza flavors may transform your late-summer menu planning.
If you don’t like pineapple on your pizza, try out the flavor combination by chopping pineapple with jalapeños to make your own fresh salsa. (It’s also a good opportunity to sneak in a leftover Hatch chili in season, which bridges August and September but never lasts long enough for the faithful.) Once you taste the way pineapple and jalapeño unite sweetness, tang and heat in a single bite, you won’t be able to keep enough tortilla chips in your cabinet for scooping.
Once I flipped the chicken bits in the wok to start browning them on the other side, I tossed in those jalapeños. And, yes, I admit to opening the new jar to add a few more.
Once the chicken was fully cooked, I added the drained pineapple chunks and stirred it all together with the last splashes from a bottle of hot sauce — which gave me the excuse I needed to open the new bottle. I sliced the three remaining miniature bell peppers from a bag in the produce drawer — two yellow, one orange — and tossed them in, too. The last of the lower-sodium teriyaki sauce added a perfect finishing touch.
The aroma of the pineapple and hot sauce hitting the wok at the same moment bought a cheer of delight from my husband in another room and lured him from behind his computer. He was sold on my beloved pineapple-jalapeño pairing in a matter of bites.
We enjoyed every morsel of that meal, and I came away thinking of other ways to turn favorite pizza toppings into summer entrees.
If you miss pizza because you tend to avoid using the oven during the hottest months of the year, try turning your next grilled dinner into a deconstructed pizza night.
Use a grill pan to cook sliced peppers and onions while you grill some Italian sausages over direct heat. Feel free to add fresh herbs, and plan to have a few extra veggies sliced and ready to go in case your neighbors can’t help following the aroma into your yard. No-Cook Cooking cooks know that you don’t have to bake crust to throw a good pizza party.
If you’re grilling bratwurst or knockwurst instead, try brushing slabs or wedges of purple cabbage with olive oil and caraway seeds and grilling them briefly on direct heat. Spoon up some potato salad seasoned with spicy brown mustard and serve with sauerkraut and a bold local beer for an easy meal that will remind you of a cheerful evening with friends at a German restaurant.
If you don’t mind heating up your oven during the summer, try adding some thin pepperoni slices next time you bake kale chips. You will want to watch carefully to avoid a splattering mess, but you may savor the combination of two bold flavors in crispy form.
Follow your own inspirations to take pizza toppings in summery new directions, and by the time cooler weather arrives, you may be thinking up creative ways to bring summer’s grilling flavors indoors to liven up winter pizza nights.