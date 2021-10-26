No-Cook Cooking: Think beyond pumpkin spice for delicious chai flavors

The word “chai” itself means tea, so if you request it in other parts of the world, you may get a steaming serving of something fragrant and hot, but seemingly ordinary, and not quite what you’d expected. Try ordering a chai latte at your favorite coffee shop as a change of pace from your customary coffee latte and give yourself time to savor the flavors. Cardamom will assert itself if you aren’t as familiar with it, and you’ll notice how beautifully it harmonizes with cloves, ginger and cinnamon in turn.

As flu season nears, think of chai as another way to bring the health benefits of tea into your daily diet, even if you’re more of a coffee lover at heart. That chai latte can be your gateway treat, opening a world of tea flavors that can soothe, tantalize and delight.

Next time you’re at your favorite grocery store, consider picking up a package of chai-seasoned tea bags and a package of green tea bags. Make a big mug of tea using one bag from each box. Try it on its own first; if you need sweetness, add a little honey. If you customarily add lemon to your tea, leave your mind open to the delight of mandarin orange or lime instead. Oranges and cloves in particular play well together.