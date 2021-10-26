No-Cook Cooking: Think beyond pumpkin spice for delicious chai flavors

By the time October comes to a close, you’re probably hearing people complaining about the bounty of pumpkin spice-flavored products.
“But I hate pumpkin,” they say, even though an actual pumpkin flavor often isn’t actually part of the profile. What we think of as “pumpkin spice” this time of year usually is what our grandmothers called “pumpkin pie spice” — the heady, brownish cinnamon blend from a metal can that lived in a little cabinet over the stove and ventured out only for Thanksgiving and Christmas baking.
These days, with “pumpkin spice” this and that filling store shelves as early as Labor Day — I even saw a few items sneaking into back-to-school offerings this year — what some folks may be tired of is the enthusiastic and plentiful marketing, and the sheer profusion of bandwagon products. Many of us can’t get enough of the warm, snuggly flavors themselves and their promise that cooler weather and cuddly textiles are near. But for many other folks, “pumpkin spice fatigue” is real, and annoying.
The good news for No-Cook Cooking cooks is that there are plenty of ways to fight pumpkin spice fatigue if friends or family members truly are weary of the flavor profile already. If you want a comforting spice blend that adds a clean, sophisticated approach, try chai — or the American concept of it, at least.
Pumpkin spice gets its comforting power primarily from cinnamon, cloves and ginger. What we Americans tend to think of as “chai” is a specific milky Indian tea that adds cardamom to the pumpkin spice starting lineup.
The word “chai” itself means tea, so if you request it in other parts of the world, you may get a steaming serving of something fragrant and hot, but seemingly ordinary, and not quite what you’d expected. Try ordering a chai latte at your favorite coffee shop as a change of pace from your customary coffee latte and give yourself time to savor the flavors. Cardamom will assert itself if you aren’t as familiar with it, and you’ll notice how beautifully it harmonizes with cloves, ginger and cinnamon in turn.
As flu season nears, think of chai as another way to bring the health benefits of tea into your daily diet, even if you’re more of a coffee lover at heart. That chai latte can be your gateway treat, opening a world of tea flavors that can soothe, tantalize and delight.
Next time you’re at your favorite grocery store, consider picking up a package of chai-seasoned tea bags and a package of green tea bags. Make a big mug of tea using one bag from each box. Try it on its own first; if you need sweetness, add a little honey. If you customarily add lemon to your tea, leave your mind open to the delight of mandarin orange or lime instead. Oranges and cloves in particular play well together.
Green tea is packed with nutritional advantages that are particularly useful this time of year, including antioxidants and inflammation-fighting polyphenols. It’s delicious on its own with a squeeze of lime or two, or lemon if you prefer, but it joins forces beautifully with chai flavors. If you find it difficult to drink all your recommended ounces of water each day, consider brewing a pitcher of green tea and keeping it in the refrigerator.
Chai flavors can make themselves at home happily in all kinds of baked goods you’d normally associate with pumpkin spice. Think sugar cookies, for example. Even better: a hearty oatmeal cookie recipe with steel-cut oats and a flavorful brown sugar. The flavors of chai can add warmth and energy to orchard-fresh apples simmered on the stovetop in an enameled iron skillet.