No-Cook Cooking: Thanksgiving threat assessment made simple

If you thought the only serious holiday hazards on Thanksgiving Day were eating enough to keep your seatbelt from fastening and cheering for the wrong football team at your in-laws’ place, you may want to reconsider. It’s also important to avoid the perils of blistering oil, congealed grease clogs and chaotic bacteria.

This week’s No-Cook Cooking is more along the lines of No Burn Unit Visits, No Holiday Plumbing Calls and No High-Powered Antibiotics. Take a few simple precautions Wednesday during your advance preparations, and some others while you’re preparing the meal Thursday, and you can save the drama for shouting down questionable fourth-quarter calls.

For fry guys and galsThere are plenty of excellent sources for safety tips for deep-frying Thanksgiving turkeys. The fact that the very first site that popped up on a recent web search was that of FEMA should give you a hint of the gravity of the topic.

We should be thankful for firefighters and disaster response personnel every day of the year, but it’s best not to see them at your door Thursday unless they’re family members bringing covered dishes of deliciousness.

FEMA’s tips start before cooking even begins, and it’s a good idea to run through them to reacquaint yourself. There’s still time Wednesday to buy safe new oven mitts and potholders if the ones you have are threadbare or flimsy, for instance.

Make sure your turkey has completely thawed to prevent dangerous splattering when you add it to the cooking pot; that means absolutely no frost. Be sure that your fryer is on a level, firm surface at a safe distance from your home and vehicle where it won’t get bumped or tipped over. Be sure to keep the fryer at least 10 feet from your home — and stay away from roof eaves.

There’s no shame in using an air fryer instead of getting medieval with boiling peanut oil. Just remember to follow its safety instructions, too.

Get a glimpse of these tips and others at usfa.fema.gov. Your insurance company’s website also is likely to have helpful advice.

Clearing the FOG

It’s important to have a plan for all the greasy, runny, fatty messes that cooking the Turkey Day feast will generate. It’s easy to think that letting a little grease escape down the sink is a victimless crime, but it’s not. Grease wreaks havoc on sewer lines, prompts fish kills in streams, sends ominous wastewater-adjacent substances oozing out of manholes and keeps plumbers from enjoying the holiday with their own families.

Albemarle County Service Authority offers detailed information for reducing the hazards of fats, oils and grease — using the horror-movie-worthy acronym FOG — online at serviceauthority.org. Once you’re in the FOG there, so to speak, click on Kitchen Best Practices to learn how to keep your holiday feast from harming local fauna and the environment we all call home.

Simple meal-prep steps can make all the difference. Save those vegetable and fruit cans to pour grease into — those sturdy cranberry sauce cans are perfect — and give the grease some alone time to harden in the refrigerator. Once the sludge is solid and cold, you can throw the container away. I always wrap mine in a plastic grocery bag or two to prevent stinky leaks in the garbage can — and avoid attracting hungry scavengers.

Once you’ve poured the grease into the can, take the quick extra step of wiping the pan down with a paper towel before putting it in the sink or dishwasher. It seems trivial, but that simple swipe could help you avoid requesting an expensive service call on holiday rates.

Leftovers without fear

Your county’s Cooperative Extension team can offer plenty of tips for proper food safety and storage. If you haven’t dropped by its website yet, Thanksgiving feast week is a great time.

Yes, it’s cooler outside now, and the urgency of preventing bacterial mayhem may not seem as pressing as on a sweltering July Fourth cookout day, but don’t get too comfortable. It’s still important to get those leftovers stowed away in the fridge soon after the meal. Get it done quickly so you can focus on lingering over coffee and pie with your favorite people; asking folks to help you can preserve precious visiting time.

Thawing the bird safely takes about 24 hours per pound, and the USDA recommends doing that thawing in the refrigerator, instead of in a sink or on a kitchen counter.

When will it be thoroughly cooked? Aim for an internal temperature of 165 degrees for your bird, but be certain that your meat thermometer isn’t touching bone while you’re measuring.

Find more turkey safety tips at pubs.ext.vt.edu.

Another way to keep germs from spoiling your gathering is to cook your stuffing outside the turkey. Technically, stuffing cooked outside the bird is called dressing, but it’s every bit as good. Bake it in its own dish for a heavenly side that’s crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, and feel free to keep calling it stuffing if that’ll prevent a quarrel around your table.

Even better, settle the stuffing-vs.-dressing debate with a friendly football or cornhole challenge to get everybody outdoors for some fresh air.