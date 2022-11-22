 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NO-COOK COOKING

No-Cook Cooking: Thanksgiving threat assessment made simple

If you thought the only serious holiday hazards on Thanksgiving Day were eating enough to keep your seatbelt from fastening and cheering for the wrong football team at your in-laws’ place, you may want to reconsider. It’s also important to avoid the perils of blistering oil, congealed grease clogs and chaotic bacteria.

This week’s No-Cook Cooking is more along the lines of No Burn Unit Visits, No Holiday Plumbing Calls and No High-Powered Antibiotics. Take a few simple precautions Wednesday during your advance preparations, and some others while you’re preparing the meal Thursday, and you can save the drama for shouting down questionable fourth-quarter calls.

For fry guys and galsThere are plenty of excellent sources for safety tips for deep-frying Thanksgiving turkeys. The fact that the very first site that popped up on a recent web search was that of FEMA should give you a hint of the gravity of the topic.

We should be thankful for firefighters and disaster response personnel every day of the year, but it’s best not to see them at your door Thursday unless they’re family members bringing covered dishes of deliciousness.

FEMA’s tips start before cooking even begins, and it’s a good idea to run through them to reacquaint yourself. There’s still time Wednesday to buy safe new oven mitts and potholders if the ones you have are threadbare or flimsy, for instance.

Make sure your turkey has completely thawed to prevent dangerous splattering when you add it to the cooking pot; that means absolutely no frost. Be sure that your fryer is on a level, firm surface at a safe distance from your home and vehicle where it won’t get bumped or tipped over. Be sure to keep the fryer at least 10 feet from your home — and stay away from roof eaves.

There’s no shame in using an air fryer instead of getting medieval with boiling peanut oil. Just remember to follow its safety instructions, too.

Get a glimpse of these tips and others at usfa.fema.gov. Your insurance company’s website also is likely to have helpful advice.

Clearing the FOG

It’s important to have a plan for all the greasy, runny, fatty messes that cooking the Turkey Day feast will generate. It’s easy to think that letting a little grease escape down the sink is a victimless crime, but it’s not. Grease wreaks havoc on sewer lines, prompts fish kills in streams, sends ominous wastewater-adjacent substances oozing out of manholes and keeps plumbers from enjoying the holiday with their own families.

Albemarle County Service Authority offers detailed information for reducing the hazards of fats, oils and grease — using the horror-movie-worthy acronym FOG — online at serviceauthority.org. Once you’re in the FOG there, so to speak, click on Kitchen Best Practices to learn how to keep your holiday feast from harming local fauna and the environment we all call home.

Simple meal-prep steps can make all the difference. Save those vegetable and fruit cans to pour grease into — those sturdy cranberry sauce cans are perfect — and give the grease some alone time to harden in the refrigerator. Once the sludge is solid and cold, you can throw the container away. I always wrap mine in a plastic grocery bag or two to prevent stinky leaks in the garbage can — and avoid attracting hungry scavengers.

Once you’ve poured the grease into the can, take the quick extra step of wiping the pan down with a paper towel before putting it in the sink or dishwasher. It seems trivial, but that simple swipe could help you avoid requesting an expensive service call on holiday rates.

Leftovers without fear

Your county’s Cooperative Extension team can offer plenty of tips for proper food safety and storage. If you haven’t dropped by its website yet, Thanksgiving feast week is a great time.

Yes, it’s cooler outside now, and the urgency of preventing bacterial mayhem may not seem as pressing as on a sweltering July Fourth cookout day, but don’t get too comfortable. It’s still important to get those leftovers stowed away in the fridge soon after the meal. Get it done quickly so you can focus on lingering over coffee and pie with your favorite people; asking folks to help you can preserve precious visiting time.

Thawing the bird safely takes about 24 hours per pound, and the USDA recommends doing that thawing in the refrigerator, instead of in a sink or on a kitchen counter.

When will it be thoroughly cooked? Aim for an internal temperature of 165 degrees for your bird, but be certain that your meat thermometer isn’t touching bone while you’re measuring.

Find more turkey safety tips at pubs.ext.vt.edu.

Another way to keep germs from spoiling your gathering is to cook your stuffing outside the turkey. Technically, stuffing cooked outside the bird is called dressing, but it’s every bit as good. Bake it in its own dish for a heavenly side that’s crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, and feel free to keep calling it stuffing if that’ll prevent a quarrel around your table.

Even better, settle the stuffing-vs.-dressing debate with a friendly football or cornhole challenge to get everybody outdoors for some fresh air.

No-Cook Cooking: Nourishing each other during a heartbreaking week

There is time this week to ditch the Thanksgiving preparations and seek shelter in one another. There is time to grab a cup of coffee, share a snack, step out for lunch or spend a little while walking in a park and listening to the last brittle leaves rustling in the wind.

Agrodolce squash hits sweet, sour notes as Thanksgiving side

Sweet and sour cooking in Italy is known as agrodolce (ag-ro-DOLE-chay), and it’s most common in Sicily. They use sweet and sour flavors together in grilled meat and fish, with roasted vegetables such as eggplant, and as a condiment for countless dishes. So the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street knew it would be the ideal match for one-note acorn squash, perhaps as a great side dish for Thanksgiving. They make a tangy-sweet sauce with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, rosemary, red pepper flakes and raisins. Once the squash is nearly roasted, they finish it with the agrodolce mixture so it takes on a glaze-like luster in the oven. Toasted almonds add a crunchy garnish to contrast the velvety squash.

Buzz Bites: Tastes from Veterans Day to Thanksgiving and beyond

Buying the cups gives local diners a chance to help provide wreaths to be placed on veterans' graves in time for National Wreaths Across America Day, which falls on Dec. 17 this year. In 2021, Mission BBQ customers' cup purchases raised $550,920 for the cause.

Buzz Bites: Pancakes for a cure, and an Advent calendar with a twist

Expect a festive atmosphere with throngs of friends and neighbors who'll be there to listen to live music, take part in a silent auction and enjoy breakfast on a festive game day. It's a convivial way to show your support for patients and families in the local Parkinson's community and the foundation's national efforts to search for treatments and a cure.

Drought tests resilience of Spain's olive groves and farmers

An extremely hot, dry summer is now threatening the heartiest of Spain’s staple crops: the olives that make the European country the world’s leading producer of the tiny green fruits that are pressed into golden oil. Industry experts and authorities predict Spain’s fall olive harvest will be nearly half the size of last year’s, another casualty of global weather shifts caused by climate change. High temperatures in May killed many of the blossoms on the olive trees in Spanish orchards. The ones that survived produced fruits that were small and thin because of inadequate water. A little less moisture can actually yield better olive oil, but the recent drought is proving too much for them.

Almond butter makes chocolate cookies moist and fudgy

Chef Asha Gomez adds an intriguing twist to her classic chocolate cookie — Nutella. The chocolate-hazelnut spread is an innovative way to introduce nutty flavor to an otherwise straightforward dough. And it made the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street wonder what other nut spreads would work. So they tried natural almond butter with three kinds of chocolate and were thrilled with the results. It makes the cookies moist, fudgy and almost brownie-like. Sliced almonds pressed onto the tops add crunch, and a final sprinkle of flaky sea salt heightened the other flavors.

Quinoa patties with herbs and Gruyère make great burgers

Building a good grain-based veggie burger is a challenge. They’re often bland and tend to fall apart. So the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street tried quinoa bound with egg and panko breadcrumbs and were delighted with the results. The texture and size of quinoa make it better suited than other options for forming into patties. To punch up the flavor, they mix in pungent cheese like Gruyère or Gouda, as well as tarragon and scallions for an herbal fragrance. The patties make for great burgers when tucked into buns with toppings. But on their own, they also make a nice side dish that’s a departure from a typical salad or pilaf.

