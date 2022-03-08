No-Cook Cooking: Take time to savor full potato jacket

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, you’ll be looking for corned beef and cabbage at the grocery store and keeping an eye out for authentic Irish soda bread at your favorite bakery. It’s easy to overlook another food that’s associated with Ireland and important moments in Irish history: the potato.

Potatoes offer many opportunities for newbie cooks and folks who don’t spend much time in the kitchen to put satisfying, delicious meals on the table. With so many varieties of potatoes to choose from in the produce section, there’s lots of room for experimentation and discovery. And thanks to the packages of ready-to-steam potatoes you’ll find in the produce section these days, trying out new ideas just got a lot easier.

Potatoes got a reputation in the 1980s that they didn’t truly deserve. The “fat is evil” dietary philosophy started taking hold right after the heyday of high-fat casseroles, and eaters were urged to cut back on butter, sour cream, full-fat cheeses and bacon — basically, everything that made traditional loaded baked potatoes so drool-worthy. Spuds themselves, unfortunately, got tarred with the same pastry brush.

If you can’t remember the last time you cooked any potatoes at home — and, no, I’m not talking about the bag of French fries in your freezer — it’s time to give them another shot. In moderation, of course, and with some new strategies for low-guilt, and possibly guilt-free, approaches.

Think about the toppings you normally put on baked potatoes. Have you ever tried something other than butter, cheese and sour cream? It’s worth experimenting with flavor profiles you already enjoy to come up with new alternatives.

To start with a delicious canvas, be sure you aren’t roasting the very life out of your potatoes. One reason people piled on the creamy dairy products at the table back in the day was to soften the severity of stiff, inedible jackets and dry, mealy insides. Revisit the way you bake them. Make sure your oven temperature isn’t too high and that you aren’t leaving them in there too long.

Try the potato setting on your microwave instead and see if you prefer the sleeker, fluffier results. And if you’re popping your potatoes on the grill, wrap them in foil to keep them tender. Microwaving and grilling your spuds also means you can enjoy them throughout the year without heating up the kitchen.

Serving a tender potato instead of a brick opens up a world of new possibilities for toppings, because you won’t need to soak it in dairy products to soften it up enough to cut.

If you love salsa with tortilla chips, wait until you try it on top of a steamy baked potato. Once you’ve tried it with your favorite jarred salsa, chop up some tomatoes, peppers and onions and create your own. It’s a great excuse to spend time in the produce section seeking out fresh cilantro and herbs and new varieties of peppers, and you can control the heat to make it as wild or mild as you like.

If you’re a fan of pulled pork barbecue, you might be surprised how delicious a few spoonfuls can be on top of a baked potato. Savoring the sauce-soaked interior may make you forget that there’s no butter. And if you ever steam your frozen vegetables in broth instead of water, you may discover how much you’ll enjoy a topping of chopped broccoli, spinach and jalapeno; broth and potatoes play very well together.

Think juicy, tender and savory. The onion devotee at your table may relish a potato covered in silky caramelized onions, especially now that sweet varieties are filling more bin space in the produce section. A hint of beef broth in the caramelized onions could add a hearty component, and it may prompt you to serve that potato with some French onion soup.

Many of the nutrients in potatoes, and much of the fiber, can be found in the skin, so you don’t want to end up throwing it away. Make a sheet-pan version of baked potatoes by slicing and roasting them with a little olive oil and your favorite spices. The skin will come out crispy and savory. Start with a salt-and-pepper profile and then branch out to your favorite spice blends; rosemary and dill is a go-to favorite as well.

If you’re serving sheet-pan potatoes with your St. Patrick’s Day corned beef, slice some Brussels sprouts to add to the mix — both for the rich flavor and for the appealing mini-cabbage eye appeal. Cabbage wedges, shreds and slices also fare well using the sheet-pan method.

The steam-in-the-bag potatoes offer a time-shaving chance to enjoy the flavors on a weeknight, so pick up a bag or two and get ready to try different seasonings. I was pleasantly surprised to discover how a gentle spicing of curry powder and lemon pepper in the steamer bag brought out both earthiness and sophistication.

Once you’ve opened up new possibilities for lower-fat potato presentations, you’ll find yourself looking forward to experimenting with spring’s fresh produce. And you just may have discovered a new way to use and enjoy some of summer’s zucchini tsunami, which is always closer than we think.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.