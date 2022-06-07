No-Cook Cooking: Take the 'no-cook' part seriously this summer

Now that summer is filling our buggies and bags with tempting produce, it's time to stop cooking for a while.

Not having to cook is a No-Cook Cooking cook's cherished secret dream, and while so many fresh summer vegetables and fruits are ripe for the picking, it's an achievable goal most nights of the week. And don't even start telling me how tired you get of seeing salads every night, because there won't be a single traditional leafy salad among these suggestions.

Think of all the ways you can put a satisfying meal on the table without firing up the grill or even turning on a stove burner, and you'll discover that you can bring a more leisurely summer vibe into your routine, even if a vacation isn't in the cards this year. A spa-worthy spread that you'd be proud to offer guests can be prepared even after a busy workday, and you'll have some me time left over after dinner to spend on a bike or in a hammock.

Inspiration is as close as your favorite appetizer menu or charcuterie board. A short time spent peeling, slicing and stirring will yield indulgent flavors without a lot of effort.

Head to your deli counter for a variety of ham, chicken, turkey and beef options — not to mention delicious cheeses — for fuss-free proteins.

Wrapping prosciutto around cantaloupe slices is not a new idea, but it can enliven a weekday meal. Save the other half of the cantaloupe, scoop out the seeds and fibers and fill the resulting bowl with a mix of rotisserie chicken shreds, halved green grapes, thin diagonal celery slices, slender pepper pieces and a sprinkle of black pepper and hot sauce. Toss in a light amount of fresh mint from the garden if you like.

Layer thin slices of deli meats and cheeses and trim the resulting stacks into appealing finger-food shapes. Arrange them on a platter or large plate that you've chilled ahead of time to start your own customized summer charcuterie board and tuck in some pitted green and black olives from the deli. Fresh raspberries or blueberries taste great with briny olives.

Let the fruits and vegetables you have on hand dictate the rest of the plate. Use a mandoline or flat peeler to make thin slices of yellow summer squash and zucchini. Cut carrots into appealing shapes, such as matchsticks or diagonals. Keep an eye out for carrots in different colors, such as yellow and purple, for fresh visual appeal along with the crunch.

Combine chunks of honeydew melon, green grapes, raspberries, blueberries and either orange segments or drained canned mandarin oranges in a bowl with some gently torn mint leaves. If you have the time and inclination, stir up a quick Greek yogurt fruit dressing with a touch of honey, but if that feels too much like cooking on a weeknight, just revel in the fresh fruity flavors.

Think while you shop about all the options that can turn cooking dinner into a simple matter of assembling — and feel free to play with your food. The rested vibe from the free time you'll gain will be worth it.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.