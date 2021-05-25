No-Cook Cooking: Take some re-entry dining advice from pandemic pets

As more people are taking their hungry, newly vaccinated selves into reopened restaurants, we're all realizing that we're more out of practice than we expected.
If you've ventured back into the world of indoor dining already, you may have noticed that the sizzle of a fajita on its way from the kitchen is a symphony. It's lovely to be back. But if you're settling into your physically distanced seat and feeling momentarily rattled by the noise, the movement and all those people, take heart — and find some encouragement in the life lessons our pets have taught us during the pandemic.
For more than a year now, we've been eating most, if not all, of our meals next to the cats and dogs who crashed our Zoom work meetings, snored audibly during important phone calls and kept us warm while we typed late into the night. And while few of us were able to adopt some of our pets' more enviable maneuvers — 15-hour catnaps, anyone? — many of us may have gotten a little too comfortable in an insular world in which table manners didn't matter and spills got lapped up before they hit the floor.
Eating with, and in front of, other humans is a skill we need to snap back into as quickly as possible, whether we're in a chef's dining room or a friend's breakfast nook. It's worth it for the renewal of tribal bonds that we missed more than we're willing to admit.
The same dogs and cats who gleefully enabled your etiquette erosion can offer inspiration for getting your polite-society groove back. Their advice may be just what we need to get back out there after a long year of sit and stay.
Advice from the felines:
■ You're never too dignified for zoomies. Ever marveled at the way your cat converts dinner nutrition into 3 a.m. circuit training? Cats and dogs both excel at overnight "zoomies," but cats tend to include more off-the-floor parkour elements. Knocking items off dressers and climbing the curtains and screaming might not be your thing, but if the day-shift friends you've missed hanging out with want to go for a bike ride or a twilight walk after dinner has settled, by all means, go.
The days are getting longer, so there's more daylight time for recharging. Consider eating dinner a little earlier and going out to play instead of scheduling snacks throughout the evening to muffle unacknowledged loneliness. If you're ready to put last year's stress behind you, miniature golf with your pals might burn off more than just calories.
■ Have mouse, will travel. If your cat starts bringing you toys and staring at you, he might be inviting you to play — or he might believe he is providing for you. During my late husband's illness, I could get a quick sense of how his day had gone while I was at work by counting the catnip toys that our cats had piled in front of his chair.
Consider that your cat may be encouraging you to accept his loving care, eat a little something and perk up — and think of the people in your life who could use a boost right about now. A friend who's having a rough time at the moment might appreciate a basket of food that you've cooked or assembled, so reach out and ask. Depending on your friend's needs and wishes, a meal could be left on a doorstep at an agreed-upon time, or enjoyed together if your friend is hungry for conversation and connection. Even a snack of coffee and cookies could fill you both after a lean and lonely year.
■ Whenever you hear the can opener, come running. Although you've been honing some impressive kitchen skills since so many restaurants had to close their doors, there still will be times when heating or assembling fits your schedule better than cooking.
Keep a few cans of the ravioli you loved eating on childhood teacher workdays in your pantry for the night you're cranking out quarterly reports or the afternoon you're feeling the day-after side effects of that second dose of vaccine. And when you simply want to catch up with a good friend, neither of you needs to worry about fancy feasting; one of you can open soup cans while the other pops some bread into the toaster.
And from the canines:
■ If you eat your chow quickly enough, you won't have to worry about what it tastes like. If eating became a utilitarian pursuit while you were working from home or juggling extra shifts in your frontline role, some of the niceties may have gone out the window. Are you bolting your food down like your beagle bestie? Eating meals at the keyboard with barely a pause? No wonder stress bothers your stomach more these days — and no wonder you can't remember at dinnertime what you had for lunch.
Dogs sometimes eat as if there's no tomorrow, which is not a good look for humans dining in public. Remind yourself to slow down. Savor your entrée and give thanks for the hands that prepared and served it. You deserve to enjoy your meal, and a mindful approach can help build back what the past year has carved away.
■ Never ignore growling. If you're planning a post-vaccination day trip with your friends, have a decent breakfast before you leave home. If you'll be hiking all morning before lunch, tuck a granola bar in your pocket. Hangry is never a good look, and it can seem downright childish outdoors. If your stomach is growling, the next stop is a snarl, so fuel up and don't ruin the day for your friends.
■ Never turn down a french fry from a toddler. Have you ever noticed the expression in a dog's eyes when she accepts food offered by a small child? It's more than just the sense of accomplishment of getting past an adult's "no" over the same item. She is aware that her family's furless puppy is learning about hospitality, welcome and care. And she's honored that said puppy is reaching out to nourish her. Accepting that french fry represents honoring pack order while getting away with something.
Anything served with great love is delicious. If someone is offering to cook dinner for you, go. Cooking and eating are bonding rituals, and your dog wants you to know that appreciating the pack is more than just good manners. Don't worry about needing a haircut first to smooth out the raggedy results of that YouTube unicorn ponytail trim; at this point, we all need a spa day at the groomer.
What matters is that you've been honored with an invitation from someone who wants to break bread with you across a table rather than a screen. Give thanks that you have someone in your life who wants to nourish you. Just go. And be fed.