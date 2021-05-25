No-Cook Cooking: Take some re-entry dining advice from pandemic pets

Advice from the felines:

■ You're never too dignified for zoomies. Ever marveled at the way your cat converts dinner nutrition into 3 a.m. circuit training? Cats and dogs both excel at overnight "zoomies," but cats tend to include more off-the-floor parkour elements. Knocking items off dressers and climbing the curtains and screaming might not be your thing, but if the day-shift friends you've missed hanging out with want to go for a bike ride or a twilight walk after dinner has settled, by all means, go.

The days are getting longer, so there's more daylight time for recharging. Consider eating dinner a little earlier and going out to play instead of scheduling snacks throughout the evening to muffle unacknowledged loneliness. If you're ready to put last year's stress behind you, miniature golf with your pals might burn off more than just calories.

■ Have mouse, will travel. If your cat starts bringing you toys and staring at you, he might be inviting you to play — or he might believe he is providing for you. During my late husband's illness, I could get a quick sense of how his day had gone while I was at work by counting the catnip toys that our cats had piled in front of his chair.