No-Cook Cooking: Super Bowl leftovers that'll make you cheer

Maybe the crowd at your Super Bowl viewing party was smaller than you’d expected. Maybe your eyes on the online ordering app were far bigger than your stomach. Or, even worse, maybe your team lost, and your appetite followed it back to the locker room.

The result is the same: Your refrigerator is stuffed, and you’re not sure what you’re going to do with all those Super Bowl leftovers.

The answer is simple: You’re going to enjoy them.

And in true No-Cook Cooking fashion, you will celebrate a day or two of super-easy meal planning. No matter where your team stood when the clock ran out Sunday night, you’re a winner.

Start with breakfast. You didn’t wait in line for those delectable deli meats for no reason. Sure, maybe people stopped piling them high on sub rolls once the nail-biting lead changes cranked up the tension, but you can make great use of them all day today.

Chop some of the sliced ham and a few slices of cheese. Reach for some of the pepper slices from that veggie tray no one really touched, and chop them, too. Now you have the fillings for an omelet that will get your workday off to an unusually productive start. Slice one of those sub rolls lengthwise and toast it for the perfect crunchy, buttery companion.

Lunchtime will be here before you know it, so seal up some cauliflower, carrots and broccoli from that veggie tray in a sturdy container with a little olive oil, lemon pepper and seasoned salt. Shake the container occasionally to make sure the oil and seasonings are evenly distributed. It’ll be perfect with a grilled cheese, your favorite nut butter on crackers or just a big, juicy pear.

Dinner is the perfect time to build a chef’s salad that’ll bring out your inner gourmet. Slice the deli meats into thin strips, chop some more veggie-tray wonders and pile them all on a leafy bed of romaine and spinach. The prep required is so minimal that you’ll have plenty of time to boil an egg or two for perfect slices on top.

If you’ve already had all the deli meat you want for one day, or if you can hear your doctor’s sodium warnings ringing in your ears, try some sliced rotisserie chicken instead. It may be hard to resist adding a few mandarin orange segments or water chestnuts, especially if your guests cleaned out the breast meat and you’re carving up the thighs for that mouth-watering entrée salad.

If you have large cookies left over from your grocery store bakery box, spread a little ice cream on them, assemble your own ice cream sandwiches, wrap them tightly and pop them in the freezer until after dinner. It doesn’t matter if you end up with a odd number of flavors and need to pair a chocolate chip cookie with a peanut butter cookie.

If you have lots of leftover cookies, and you’d rather avoid the grim task of staring them down and saying no every time you pour a cup of coffee, crush them and make a delectable pie crust for an easy no-bake cheesecake. If you don’t have time to make dessert today, that crust will freeze just fine until the weekend, giving you a little extra time to choose pie filling flavors to coordinate with the cookies you’ve smashed.

Those add up to just one day’s dining ideas. Depending on how massive your game-day groaner became, you likely have other entrées and sides to use up, so get ready for an easy week in the kitchen and a chance to indulge your creativity.

Here’s your chance to think outside the plastic storage box and enjoy every bite. Leftover pulled pork barbecue and coleslaw can shine in a change-of-pace wrap on flatbread or whole-wheat tortillas. A quick spin through the food processor can turn baked beans into a hot dip for those leftover chips or a creamy burrito filling.

You can heat up that chili — which always is better the second day, anyway — and ladle it over spaghetti. Add shredded cheese and chopped onions for a Cincinnati four-way entrée that’ll get you in the right frame of mind for counting down to next year’s Super Bowl. Another option is to spoon it over a bed of steamed brown rice and sautéed mushrooms that’ll magnify all the beefiness.

If you’ve already made the transition from playoff madness to Winter Olympics viewing binges — women’s figure skating, anyone? — that warmed-up chili will work just fine as a topping for out-of-this-world nachos. Then again, if you’re up early watching predawn events, you might consider making another omelet instead.

