No-Cook Cooking: Stuffed peppers add subtle Halloween vibe

I’m a big fan of orange, yellow and red bell peppers because they’re nutritious, delicious and endlessly versatile. And for No-Cook Cooking cooks, they deliver impressive results without much effort.

You’ve probably sliced them for salads and grilled them for fajitas all summer. Now that fall is here, hollow your peppers out — just as you would empty a pumpkin to create a jack-o’-lantern — and fill the veggie vessel for a side dish that’ll come out of the oven smelling as if you’ve been toiling in the kitchen all day.

Halloween falls on a Monday this year, so keeping dinner quick and simple will give you more time to spend at parties with your pals or trick-or-treating with your kids after a busy workday. If your Halloween plans involve turning off the lights, turning on some scary movies and devouring candy you never intended to hand out, having a nourishing dinner first can help you pace yourself so your treats will last through a double feature.

For a Halloween side dish, select one bright orange bell pepper for each person; plan on two if you’re making a heartier main-course version. Take an extra minute or so to make sure you’ve picked symmetrical peppers that are even on the bottom; that’ll help them stand up straight in your baking dish and keep their contents in place.

Think about your favorite flavor combinations, and consider how much time you’re able to devote on a busy evening.

For a festive but simple Halloween side dish, fill orange peppers with seasoned black beans or a mix of black beans and corn. If stuffed peppers will be your entrée, add some more protein, such as browned sausage, crunchy bacon or quickly pan-fried diced tofu that’s crispy on the outside and creamy inside.

Chopped mushrooms and celery can play up the harvest-season feel; wild or brown rice can add an earthy flavor. Browned, bubbling cheese on top is heavenly.

Stuffed peppers can be satisfyingly vegan or low carb. Customize your fillings to suit the eating plan you already follow, or take the opportunity to try something new; there’s no reason Halloween can’t be a Meat-Free Monday.

Hungry for nostalgia? Stuffed peppers were quite popular in the 1970s, especially when packed with seasoned ground beef. This is a great time to dig out cookbooks from the era that you’ve snapped up at used bookstores or discovered at Friends of the Library book sales. Some cooks still use such period staples as instant dry onion soup mix, canned creamy soups or beef bouillon for flavor, while others top the peppers with the french-fried onions many people love on green bean casseroles from the era.

As Thanksgiving gets closer, think about stuffed orange and yellow bell peppers for the nights when you’re out of ideas for serving leftover turkey. Prepare some instant stuffing and tuck in a little cooked chopped bacon before adding the chopped turkey. To brighten the meal, serve with some chilled fruit or cranberry sauce.

Stuffed peppers can offer a delectable note of variety to your fall and winter rotation — not to mention a respectable dose of vitamin C during cold and flu season.

And if you’d like to continue the low-key vibe for the winter holiday season, remember that you always can use green and red bell peppers. There will be plenty of evenings when you’ll be scrambling to finish school projects before winter holidays, serve a filling dinner before or after a school concert or sports event or crank out end-of-year reports.

The aroma of stuffed peppers in the oven will give the appetizing impression that you’ve invested way more time in preparing the meal than you have, which is a No-Cook Cooking win any night of the year.