No-Cook Cooking: Strawberry recipes don't get much simpler than syrup

Although many pandemic restrictions are beginning to ease, many contactless procedures will remain in place during the spring and summer produce seasons.

Instead of going on an annual outing to a favorite local orchard or farm to pick your own strawberries at their peak of freshness, aroma and flavor, you’re more likely this year to purchase containers of those berries that someone there already has picked for you. On the bright side, if you choose your pre-picked packages carefully, you won’t be scrambling to find uses for leftover berries after you’ve had all the shortcake you want. Then again, it’s still possible to buy way too many.

One simple solution to surplus strawberries offers a built-in two-for-one deal that’s bound to please berry aficionados of all ages. Once you discover how easy it really is to make your own simple syrup, you’ll want to try what you’ve learned with each favorite fruit as soon as it hits the market.

Simple syrup requires equal parts granulated sugar and water, which are boiled together until all the little crunchy bits disappear. It’s that easy. When you add hulled, sliced strawberries to the saucepan, you’ll need to strain the syrup into a jar or bottle that you can seal tightly and store in the refrigerator — and you’ll be left with a warm, fragrant mass of strawberries.