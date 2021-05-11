No-Cook Cooking: Strawberry recipes don't get much simpler than syrup

Although many pandemic restrictions are beginning to ease, many contactless procedures will remain in place during the spring and summer produce seasons.
Instead of going on an annual outing to a favorite local orchard or farm to pick your own strawberries at their peak of freshness, aroma and flavor, you’re more likely this year to purchase containers of those berries that someone there already has picked for you. On the bright side, if you choose your pre-picked packages carefully, you won’t be scrambling to find uses for leftover berries after you’ve had all the shortcake you want. Then again, it’s still possible to buy way too many.
One simple solution to surplus strawberries offers a built-in two-for-one deal that’s bound to please berry aficionados of all ages. Once you discover how easy it really is to make your own simple syrup, you’ll want to try what you’ve learned with each favorite fruit as soon as it hits the market.
Simple syrup requires equal parts granulated sugar and water, which are boiled together until all the little crunchy bits disappear. It’s that easy. When you add hulled, sliced strawberries to the saucepan, you’ll need to strain the syrup into a jar or bottle that you can seal tightly and store in the refrigerator — and you’ll be left with a warm, fragrant mass of strawberries.
Resist the urge to squeeze or smash the strawberries while you’re straining the syrup. You’ll want to keep that ruby-red syrup as clear as possible, of course, but you also don’t want to waste a morsel of the cooked berries once you see how versatile they are.
Strawberry simple syrup is useful in all kinds of cocktails from margaritas to variations on popular martinis and gin-and-juice cocktails. Don’t forget that it also has plenty of nonalcoholic applications that make summertime special. Use your homemade simple syrup to add strawberry flavor and a kick of sweetness to iced tea, limeade or lemonade — or all three, if you like keeping your options open on a hot day.
Fill ice cube trays with the cooked bonus berries, and you’ll be able to intensify the taste of your beverages by dropping in a few sweet shapes that’ll release flavor as they melt. With the return of sweat-inducing outdoor play and summer sports, your fruity cubes might be just the enticement you need to get an active child or teen who hates drinking water to give it another chance.
You’ll get bonus points for using ice cube trays that create fun shapes. And there’s no reason children should have all the fun. Those fruity starfishes or hearts can add just the right summer-escape notes to your next pitcher of sangria.
Your homemade strawberry simple syrup should last for up to a month in the fridge if sealed tightly. The cooked strawberries won’t last nearly that long, however, because you’ll find so many ways to enjoy them.
Start the day by spooning some onto warm oatmeal or stirring a bit into lowfat vanilla Greek yogurt. Whisk some of your berry mash with a good balsamic vinegar and crushed mint for a quick homemade salad dressing to serve over a lunch salad packed with fresh greens and chopped peaches or apples. By the time dessert rolls around, you probably will have spent the whole day looking forward to serving them over ice cream.
Next time you make a batch, consider adding some natural flavorings that play well with strawberries; think basil, lime, mint and lavender. Have fun experimenting — and keep track of the flavor combinations you enjoy the most, because raspberries, blackberries and peaches will be at their best before you know it.