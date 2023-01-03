No-Cook Cooking: Start your tasty 2023 with a healthy shelf life

At the start of a fresh, sparkly new year, we’re all taking the extra step on documents and assignments to make sure everything says 2023. While you’re getting everything up to date on your schedules and calendars, it’s a great time to take care of the same task in the kitchen and pantry.

It’s important not to eat or serve spoiled food, and it’s equally important not to donate outdated canned goods and boxed items to local food drives. Both needs can be met by a quick inspection of your refrigerator and cupboards that can become an easy January tradition.

Take a moment to check the expiration dates on all of your canned goods. This is a good time to arrange them in a way that puts the cans with the closest expiration dates up front. However you prefer to organize your canned goods, whether it’s by genre or size or alphabetical order, be sure the ones you need to use as soon as possible are right where you’ll reach for them. You don’t want the squeamishness of grabbing a second can of something in mid-recipe and discovering that it is way past its prime.

Same goes for pantry staples, such as flour, cornstarch, pastas and even your spices. Remember those gorgeous clear canisters you bought during a previous organization spree? If you can’t remember whether you bought the sugar and flour in those canisters before the pandemic started or not, you might want to think twice about using them. If you only use brown sugar once a year for holiday cookies, you’ll definitely want to check that date. And make sure your cooking oils don’t stink.

It’s smart to buy pantry staples in bulk, especially when you’re taking advantage of sales, coupons, memberships and loyalty-card deals, but it’s also important to use them in a timely fashion. A friend told me once he always uses a highlighter pen to call attention to expiration dates on boxes of pasta and cereal because some of the factory stamping can be hard to read. It’s your kitchen, so find a system that works for you.

Having everything ready, waiting and up to date means you won’t hesitate next time there’s a food drive appeal on short notice at work or school. You’ll be able to pack a bag or box in complete confidence.

Take a moment to sort through the go-to items in your refrigerator, too. Now is a great time to toss out that barbecue sauce bottle in the back that predates your favorite show and the salad dressing that has worn out its welcome. Replace the almost-empty bottles of hot sauce, ketchup and other condiments with fresh ones that’ll make meal preparation more fun. The safety factor is important, but so is the feeling of freshness that can inspire creative cooking.

You may discover that you have multiple unfinished bottles of sauces and dressings, which may represent shopping bargains down the drain. Consider whether buying smaller sizes that can be used up on a timely schedule makes more sense for your needs than letting the last inch in a super-sized deal bottle languish and congeal.

This column isn’t the place to get into the “sell by” versus “use by” debates. If you’re wondering whether a food product you’re holding is safe to use, local health department experts and Extension agents can offer the latest guidance on food safety online within a few seconds of clicks. The point here is to make sure you can reach into your cabinets with confidence and serve a mouth-watering meal without an emergency room visit for your family, or anyone else’s.

I’ll never forget a long-ago afternoon spent sorting food and clothing donations for a nonprofit group and watching our leader stop in mid-stack because he realized that every single can one family had donated was significantly past date. Some of the cans had expiration dates that were five or more years old.

Our leader realized that the donations had been made by a well-meaning family that was clearing out a relative’s home. These folks intended to share items their loved one no longer needed, but in their grief and stress, none had thought to check the expiration dates.

He gently reminded us that if we wouldn’t serve a food item to our own families, we shouldn’t ask someone else to make it work. The people who’d be receiving these donations had limited access to health care, had to travel significant distances to obtain it and scrambled for transportation to get there — and then often faced a long wait to be seen once they arrived. Those who had jobs couldn’t afford to lose a day’s pay on short notice to food poisoning, or to driving a family member to get treated for it.

The way he used the moment to show grace and compassion to everyone at each step in the process made a lasting impression on me. To this day, checking expiration dates still feels like one small link in a chain of interdependence in which we help make sure all our neighbors are safe, sheltered and fed.

Take a few minutes in early January to sort your canned goods and kitchen staples by date, and you’ll be able to display your pantry prowess from shelf to table to donation box.