No-Cook Cooking: Sprinkles bring updated fun to everyday celebrations

Even pancake mixes come with sprinkles now. If you already have plain pancake mix in your pantry, just add sprinkles from a jar to start a family member's birthday with a colorful breakfast. Grownups who think they're too old and serious for sparkly pancakes still may crack a smile for an after-dinner cup of hot chocolate topped with a hefty dollop of whipped cream covered with sprinkles.

Add a few jars of sprinkles to your pantry so you'll be ready for all kinds of occasions. If you remember sprinkles coming in only a handful of colors and shapes for Christmas cookies and a few rainbow hues for birthday cupcakes, you may be delighted to see the wide variety of toppings available these days.

Online shoppers can revel in the profusion of metallic shades, colorful mixes and festive shapes available. It's easier now to find sprinkles to match a wedding color scheme or a friend's favorite color. Pick up a jar or two of sprinkles shaped like dinosaurs, footballs, shamrocks or Santa for holidays and your next sporting event halftime spread.

Build a collection with some basic sprinkles and some fancier finishes and colors. Make sure you have some chocolate sprinkles on hand for the chocoholics and the familiar multicolored twig shapes for the traditionalists.