No-Cook Cooking: Sprinkles bring updated fun to everyday celebrations

Unicorn or mermaid? Whether you're talking about artfully shaded haircolor collections or the wild profusion of baked goods with similar fantasy hues, I enthusiastically vote for both.
No-Cook Cooking is all about maximizing results with minimal effort, and the concepts that have made the mermaid and unicorn color schemes so popular during the past few years fit right in — especially while the pandemic endures. Just as tresses in vivid shades of magenta, violet and teal can enliven a dark wardrobe, take charge in a Zoom room or add a sense of celebration to embracing grown-in gray, the same luscious, juicy colors can help our cakes, cookies, doughnuts and even pancakes lighten our spirits.
A quick glance around your go-to grocery store or online shopping site will reveal opportunities for adding bright colors and unexpected smiles to your day. The easiest example to start tucking into your shopping list? Sprinkles.
You'll notice all kinds of products that revel in the festive filaments that used to be relegated to young girls' birthday parties. Cake mixes and frosting tubs come with sprinkles already mixed in — and leaving plenty of room for more sprinkles to be tossed on top. Don't be afraid to tuck a few into your cart. Keep them in your pantry for the times when you receive good news that calls for a quick midweek celebration or need a spirit lifter after a rough day, and don't forget to glance at the directions to make sure you pick up oil, eggs and any other ingredients you'll need to make it happen.
Even pancake mixes come with sprinkles now. If you already have plain pancake mix in your pantry, just add sprinkles from a jar to start a family member's birthday with a colorful breakfast. Grownups who think they're too old and serious for sparkly pancakes still may crack a smile for an after-dinner cup of hot chocolate topped with a hefty dollop of whipped cream covered with sprinkles.
Add a few jars of sprinkles to your pantry so you'll be ready for all kinds of occasions. If you remember sprinkles coming in only a handful of colors and shapes for Christmas cookies and a few rainbow hues for birthday cupcakes, you may be delighted to see the wide variety of toppings available these days.
Online shoppers can revel in the profusion of metallic shades, colorful mixes and festive shapes available. It's easier now to find sprinkles to match a wedding color scheme or a friend's favorite color. Pick up a jar or two of sprinkles shaped like dinosaurs, footballs, shamrocks or Santa for holidays and your next sporting event halftime spread.
Build a collection with some basic sprinkles and some fancier finishes and colors. Make sure you have some chocolate sprinkles on hand for the chocoholics and the familiar multicolored twig shapes for the traditionalists.
Once you have a sprinkle palette in your cupboard, you'll be ready to turn any meal into a celebration to vanquish pandemic blues, high-five a raise or cheer for a good grade on a big project or test. And nobody's saying you have to bake anything from scratch; now that fall is roaring back with a load of activities and obligations, feel free to grab some store-bought cookies or doughnuts and adding a dollop of frosting and some sprinkles at home.