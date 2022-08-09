No-Cook Cooking: Sliders can give lunchtime hassles the slip

During a grocery store visit last night, I noticed how many more varieties of slider-sized rolls there are on the bread aisle these days. The store’s bakery section offered several other choices, too.

This tiny bounty of buns is great news for families who are planning back-to-school lunches — especially those with younger children, picky eaters or grazers. Parents who get tired of finding half-eaten sandwiches or totally untouched crusts while unpacking lunchboxes can tackle big problems by thinking small.

An elementary school friend of mine hated bread crusts with a passion, and she had a running battle with her mom about coming home ravenous after school with a picked-apart sandwich in her lunchbox. But when her dad suggested sending her sandwiches on hamburger buns, she started looking forward to lunch again. She said that because the entire bun was soft, she could eat the whole sandwich.

Slider rolls can offer options to busy families who are trying to juggle different children’s dietary needs. If two slices of loaf bread carry too many carbs for one meal, a slider bun may be a good alternative. As always, read the nutritional labels, and check with your pediatrician or registered dietitian if you find yourself struggling to come up with appealing school-lunch items to suit a specific eating plan.

Sized for smaller hands and appetites, slider buns can help eliminate food waste. Replacing packages of slider rolls that get eaten makes more sense than throwing away stale half-finished loaves of bread. If you do end up with leftovers, just season to taste, toast and dice them to make customized croutons to scatter over salads or soups.

And once those tempting little bread bombs are in your kitchen, it will be hard to avoid snitching a few for yourself. Think of the cute factor as a welcome way to shake up your own brown-bag routine, and enjoy discovering fresh possibilities for creative appetizers and sports-watching spreads, too. Part of No-Cook Cooking is giving yourself permission to set your imagination free in the kitchen, and there’s nothing like a little novelty to give your routine a lift.

Sliders are convenient delivery systems for that last scoop of tuna salad, hummus or leftover rotisserie chicken that otherwise might be gulped down hurriedly over the sink while no one else is watching. No judgment here — just an acknowledgement that meal-planning math can get complicated while children are growing, nutritional needs are changing and grocery bills are climbing. Put that last spoonful on a slider roll, and you won’t need to snack before dinner, either.