Chances are good that you’ve been roasting a lot of vegetables on sheet pans this season. The delectable method draws out layers of flavors and makes lower-carb cooking a lot more appealing.

But time often is short this time of year. Work projects, school papers, exams and deadlines of all kinds swirl in the weeks before spring arrives, and families with athletes, actors and musicians are juggling busy practice schedules. On those packed weeknights, you need something that can be on the table before your oven would have preheated for those savory roasted veggies.

This is when you reach for your skillet so you can fill your plate with fresh veggies and get back to work.

If you love fajitas, think of it as the ideal skillet veggie dish. The main choice you’ll need to make is whether you want to shave your peppers and onions into thin slices or chop them into hearty chunks.

Add meats if you like — thinly sliced chicken, lean beef or chorizo. Shrimp also is delicious; seitan or tofu can shine as well.

If you aren’t counting carbs at your place, spoon the sizzling results onto tortillas, fluffy steamed rice or baked potatoes. To capture every drop of seasoning, consider slicing a sub roll and hollowing out a bit to make room. If you’re sticking to an eating plan with fewer carbs, try a base of riced cauliflower, spinach or kale.

Try different combinations of vegetables for nutrition and variety. Thinly sliced zucchini, yellow squash and mushrooms play well together. A quick dish of sautéed shredded cabbage and carrots can be winter’s answer to slaw on burger night.

If you’re still using a gadget to spiralize your vegetables, those delicious coils lend themselves well to skillet savoriness. Kudos if you still have all the fad slicer’s parts, because you can combine spiral veggies in different thicknesses for visual appeal. Thinner veggies have more surface area and will sauté much more quickly, which is especially important to remember if you’re using your wok instead of your skillet.

And if there’s time for a late-night dessert after homework and quarterly reports are history, just imagine how good your kitchen will smell after you’ve cooked some apples with cinnamon and cloves and watched them slide from the skillet into your waiting bowl of ice cream. You’re welcome.