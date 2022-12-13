No-Cook Cooking: Simplify with lessons learned from Thanksgiving feast

The first night of Hanukkah is coming up on Sunday. Christmas dinner is 11 days away — only 10 if your family’s main gathering is on Christmas Eve.

There may be foods that belong on your table because of their religious significance. Others are rich in cultural symbolism, evoking a deeply missed ancestral homeland. Still others pack enough sentiment to merit a listing in the nutritional labeling.

Let’s be honest, though: Some dishes wouldn’t be missed.

While clearing the table in the cold post-Thanksgiving light, you may have noticed side dishes that never got passed around. Did you steam broccoli and dust it with lemon zest for family members who don’t like Brussels sprouts? Did you butter whole-kernel corn and sprinkle it with parsley and paprika for the relative who recoiled at the sight of creamed corn the holiday before? Were the preschoolers too transfixed by tiny fist-sized dinner rolls to consider trying anything else?

Before you sign off on your next holiday menu and hit the grocery aisles to spend your next fortune, take a clear-eyed look at the dishes you toiled over that mocked you later when no one touched them. With apologies to Gilbert and Sullivan, it’s time to make a little list.

If you are — or someone you love is — too tired to care after the cooking is done, there’s still time to salvage the next holiday. Picture your upcoming celebrations and resolve to stop spooning up diminishing returns.

If no one ever eats a certain dish, take it off your menu and see if anyone misses it. Spend those saved kitchen minutes sitting at the table and actually eating the meal with those you hold dear. If someone notices halfway through the feast and points out that the dish is missing, congratulations — you have a volunteer who can prepare it and bring it next year.

If you make multiples of anything merely to accommodate warring parties, declare a cease-fire. If you’ve spent decades preparing cherry gelatin for the sibling who won’t eat strawberry and strawberry gelatin for the one who won’t touch cherry, make only the cranberry gelatin you wanted in the first place. Let the former combatants bring their own favorite flavors to share next time if it’s truly that important to them. And, yes, this advice can apply to pie, if that’s what stirs the strongest reactions around your table.

If a dish annoys you every year because its complicated cooking instructions end up throwing off the main-dish math, out it goes. If it creates air traffic control problems for oven space, that’s stress you simply don’t need.

If you have spent more than a minute worrying about whether your gingerbread men will be wearing the exact same piped icing and sprinkles as last year, stop. No one deserves that kind of stress. Just don’t go there. Make ice cream sandwiches out of them instead and call it a day. Cinnamon ice cream will work just fine, as will French vanilla or butter pecan. You may have a new tradition on your hands that’ll distract everyone from the revolutionary time-saving, serenity-building changes you’ve pulled off in style.

And if the toddlers eat only the miniature dinner rolls, buy a second package. It’s one meal, and they’ll only be this age once.