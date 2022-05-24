No-Cook Cooking: Sick-day stash might help you feel better

Most No-Cook Cooking cooks have a stash set aside — or at least a game plan — to keep eating as scheduled during snowstorm power outages or inland hurricane watches. But do you have some practical comfort foods within easy reach for when you’re the one who’s under the weather?

One of the challenges of adulting is providing your own comfort and pain relief during life’s inevitable low blows, so put some thought into a sick-day stash that’ll make life a little easier.

Memories of thoughtful care from parents and other loved ones may come flooding back whenever you’re sick or injured. Being sick enough to stay home from school was a big deal when I was growing up. I can’t help smiling now when I think of my mom going to the extra effort to crush ice for extra-cold water — and the occasional soda — to ease sore throats and help child-strength analgesic pills go down, and of my dad stopping by 7-Eleven on his way home for lunch to pick out a comic book.

I started thinking of sick-day stashes again last week after I took a serious tumble in a parking lot while trying to catch a shopping cart that took off with my groceries and sped downhill toward the innocent headlights of an oncoming car.

In retrospect, having a supply of cheesy crackers and chocolate peanut butter cups would’ve taken some of the sting out of getting stitches in the emergency room for the first time ever. And we can’t forget that the pandemic is showing no signs of leaving; the closest the virus has come to going away is realizing that it is indeed an unwanted guest and moving from the guest room to the basement to play video games loudly in a huff.

Whether a miserable pollen-powered summer cold has you curled up on the couch or the coronavirus has reared its ugly spiky head, you’ll want to have some meals and snacks that don’t require dragging yourself to the drive-thru. It’s equally important, however, if you can’t take time off for a minor malady and need to power through to meet responsibilities, because that actually may be when you need pampering the most.

Next time you go to your favorite grocery store, stock up on some faithful shelf-stable supplies, such as soup, crackers, vegetable or fruit juices and a few bottles of sports drinks with electrolytes. Keep an eye out for low-sodium and no-sugar-added versions, and be sure you have plenty of bottled water to add to the hydration rotation.

Are you out of vitamins? Take advantage of buy-one, get-one deals when your drugstore offers them on vitamin C and multivitamins and keep the spares in your sick-day stash. Same thing for pain relievers; ask your doctor for recommendations before you buy, as some over-the-counter medicines may not play well with antibiotics or other prescriptions you may be filling.

The secret is to think of what makes the most sense for you. If you hate saltines, don’t buy them; you’ll find all kinds of crackers on the aisle that may appeal to you when you don’t think you can keep anything else down. Same for ginger ale; some folks love the bubbly, crisp taste, but others often associate the flavor with getting sick.

There are a variety of meal-replacement shakes out there, including diabetic-friendly ones, and it wouldn’t hurt to have a few on hand. The nutritional profile can make a creamy shake a great choice if you simply don’t feel like eating. Just remember that the nutritional-supplement ones are not diet shakes. Drinking too many because you enjoy the chocolatey, frothy flavor can lead to other problems, like not being able to button your hard pants.

Be sure you have a shelf-stable something with some protein in it, or else you might find yourself munching with too much enthusiasm. Single-serving cups of peanut butter, chicken and tuna can bring a bit more substance to a couch-bound repast. Protein bars also store well and are practical and tasty — but sometimes too much so. Always read the labels and make sure there’s enough fiber and nutrition, not too much sugar and few additives you can’t spell without a dictionary. If you’re already tired, you don’t need a post-candy crash while you’re trying to get your energy back.

Just remember to tuck in something that makes it your own personal sick-day stash — something customized just for you. You’ll be better in no time, and you’ll learn a little something about the importance of nurturing yourself. Crushed ice and comic books optional.

