No-Cook Cooking: Seasonal treats bring out fans and foes

Sports rivalries aren't the only sources of debate and controversy during the autumn months. As more people will be gathering this year to watch baseball's World Series later this month and upcoming high-stakes football games, chances are you'll be coming in contact with people who have strong feelings about candy corn and pumpkin seeds.

People seem to be almost as repelled by treats they can't stand as they are attached to their favorite snacks.

While some folks see candy corn as whimsical, festive and sweet, others object to the waxy texture or the prominent honey flavor. While some folks look forward to toasting a baking sheet of pumpkin seeds as a bonus treat after carving the perfect jack-o'-lantern, others think those slippery green ovals should go straight from the stringy pumpkin guts to the compost pile.

Sometimes, there's the added amusement — or frustration, depending on how you see it — of knowing that some of the strongest criticisms come from people who've never actually sampled the snacks in question. It reminds me of the conversation I overheard in line at a coffee shop when the woman in front of me asked her companion if he liked pumpkin spice lattes.

"I don't eat pumpkin," he responded, somewhat coldly.

Instead of telling him that there was no pumpkin in the seasonal beverage — only the spices one might put in a pumpkin pie — she just shook her head and tried to hide a smile. That might be the best response during football season while emotions are strong, losses are taken personally and candy corn, and candy corn haters, are everywhere.

If you love candy corn and want to have some on hand while the haters are at your place, consider providing several different varieties. Candy corn with chocolate layers may appeal to folks who aren't crazy about the strong honey flavor in regular candy corn; a chocolate lover may be willing to give it a try. My father, who loved candy corn, enjoyed discovering the chocolate version.

Pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas, lend themselves well to different flavor profiles. I remember watching a friend enjoy a snack mix of sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds; he mentioned that although he didn't like pumpkin seeds when he was a child, he'd changed his mind after savoring the salty sunflower seed combination.

Someone who isn't crazy about the nutty flavor enhanced by roasting pumpkin seeds with salt might prefer a hint of sweetness. Maple sugar or brown sugar and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice may be a successful combination to win that person over.

Mole sauce offers a balance of sweet and spicy elements, and some recipes are thickened or flavored with pumpkin seeds. A Mexican meal of tacos or chicken with mole sauce may be a way to change a friend's mind.

Pumpkin seeds also shine in simple pasta recipes. If you're a pesto fan, try sprinkling some toasted, chopped pumpkin seeds on top of pesto-tossed pasta and serving with a quickly stir-fried or wilted side of kale and baby bok choy.

Both candy corn and pumpkin seeds are available all year long, so there's no need to wait for sweater weather to find out whether nostalgia, innovative flavor combinations or mere weeknight kitchen inspiration can offer you a new way to embrace a polarizing seasonal favorite.