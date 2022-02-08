No-Cook Cooking: Score victory over Winter Olympics snack monster

The Winter Olympics will be televised through Feb. 20, which means plenty of skiing, skating — and snacking. If you’ll be up early and late catching your favorite contests in China, avoiding mindless munching may feel like a challenging sport in itself.

If you’re a No-Cook Cooking cook at heart, you like your time in the kitchen to be high in flavor and low in stress. A little extra planning now can help you stay fueled up on wholesome snacks and focused on healthy competition. The athletes you admire wouldn’t be in Beijing as we speak without eating plans and discipline, so let them inspire you in a whole new way for the next 11 days.

If you’ll be staying up late to watch your favorite events, serving dinner a little later in the evening might help reduce the temptation to rip innocent snack cracker boxes apart while you wait to hear who’s heading to the podium. That tactic may not be practical if homework needs doing and bedtimes aren’t changing, so another option is scheduling a hot snack that’s lower in calories and fat.

Soup can check off both boxes while delivering steamy goodness. Watching the Winter Olympics means you’ll be seeing enough fleecy sweaters, cozy caps and drifting powder to send your hygge meter into the stratosphere, so a hot bowl or mug of soup can offer the satisfaction of warm hands and a full tummy. Sneaking in a few extra servings of vegetables this way won’t hurt a thing, either.

Try wrapping your hands around a steaming mug of sugar-free hot chocolate or herbal tea if soup isn’t quite what you had in mind. Look for options at the grocery store that you’ll look forward to sipping. And if that colorful ceramic mug you were tempted to buy before the holidays is on the clearance shelf now, consider it a win — especially if it holds plenty of hot tea with cinnamon, orange and ginger.

If only a more traditional snack will do, it’s still easy to make some healthier choices that won’t chew up time in the kitchen. Popcorn can be as saintly or sinful as your imagination dictates.

Skip the melted butter to avoid staining the snuggly blankets and throws you’ll be curled up in, and take advantage of the spice blends you’ve been collecting. Just a touch of salt-free chipotle-lime sprinkle or a mildly sweet blend of clove, cinnamon and maple sugar powder can make that double-coupon deal taste and smell like the gourmet stuff.

If you’d like the satisfaction of dipping, now’s the time to leave the high-fat dairy tubs in the refrigerator case and reach for hummus instead.

Plain hummus can be the perfect chickpea canvas for zucchini and carrot coins, and it’s easy to heat things up with a roasted red pepper version scooped up with yellow and orange pepper slices. If you’ve been scoring health points on a low-carbohydrate diet, keep your progress on track with this creamy, filling high-protein wonder.

It wouldn’t be right to end the list without an indulgent snack with a twist.

If you’ve been alarmed lately by the bare shelves in the freezer case where the french fries used to be, go back and give that lonely abandoned bag of sweet potato fries some love. Read the package; if it has air fryer directions, your inner snack monster will thank you for the fry fix — but the vitamin A and fiber will leave you feeling like a winner.

