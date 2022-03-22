No-Cook Cooking: Rhubarb gets spring off to a tart start

There’s nothing like a new season to inspire shaking up your menu. The arrival of spring makes experimentation with fresh produce inviting — and delicious. And you don’t even have to be an accomplished cook to add some surprisingly refined touches to weekday meals.

Tart, tangy rhubarb is one of spring’s delights, but if you aren’t much of a baker, there’s a good chance you’re not as familiar with it. You’ll find all kinds of mouthwatering recipes online for rhubarb pies, cobblers and crumbles, many of which pair rhubarb with its best friends — strawberries.

In terms of nutrition, rhubarb offers vitamin C, vitamin K, calcium, potassium and a decent amount of fiber, not to mention antioxidants and anthocyanins. In the flavor department, rhubarb plays well with ginger, oranges and brown sugar. Thanks to its affinity with strawberries, it can taste great with other flavors that pair well with strawberries, such as balsamic vinegar, kiwi fruit or Cointreau.

The decision you get to make is how tart you want it to be once it hits your plate. If you enjoy that assertive tang, don’t pile on too much sugar right away; many recipes will offer opportunities for tasting first before adjusting the sweetness level to suit your own preferences.

If you’d like to dive in and try some pies and desserts, go for it. Now’s a great time to crack open that notebook of recipes your great-grandmother never shared outside your family the vintage fundraising cookbooks from church ladies and garden clubs that you were thrilled to find at your library book sale. But if you need a simpler introduction to build your confidence, two low-pressure preparations may turn you into a rhubarb fan in no time.

If you’ve been roasting vegetables during the fall and winter months, try roasting rhubarb.

Recipes abound online, and most call for roasting it in a pan with sugar and a bit of ginger. Other options include brown sugar and orange juice for a balance of sweet and tart notes. If you are keeping an eye on your sugar intake, look for recipes that get hints of sweetness from maple syrup or honey instead.

The tender, warm roasted rhubarb and delectable pan juices almost beg for a scoop or two of vanilla bean ice cream. Look for recipes that add strawberries to the roasting pan.

Roasted rhubarb also can take a more savory direction if you’d prefer. It’s a change-of-pace accompaniment to pork and chicken dishes, especially if your flavor profiles include apricots, turmeric, cinnamon or freshly ground black pepper.

Another easy way to give it a try is to cook rhubarb compote. Compote is a scrumptious gateway preparation to give ordinary desserts a boost while you’re gaining the confidence to bake a pie or two. Spoon the compote over cheesecake or a slice of toasty coconut pie.

If you have any compote left over, think how good it would taste over a hot bowl of oatmeal with a hint of maple syrup. Many recipes for rhubarb crumbles pair it with steel-cut oats, so the combination can bring a dessert vibe to your breakfast on a morning you know you’ll need a lift.

Rhubarb revelry comes with one important caution, however: Do not even think about eating the leaves, which are toxic. Be careful not to nibble them out of curiosity or toss them in to cook with the stalks to avoid “wasting” them. The oxalic acid the leaves contain is too hard on human kidneys, and that’s why the stalks you find in stores have been stripped clean.

If you do end up with rhubarb leaves, a safer solution is to add them to your compost pile, or offer them to gardening friends for theirs.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.