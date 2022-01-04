No-Cook Cooking: Resolution math doesn't have to equal deprivation

Only you know your own impulse control limits; if keeping a few spoons in the bowl with the yogurt cups gets a protein-rich treat into your hands more quickly, give it a try. Think about the stores and restaurants that lure you in by anticipating your every need, and take some cues from their thoughtfully arranged displays. A cold bottle of water or juice may quench better than soda if you’ve just pulled it from the shelf next to your string cheese.

SubtractionsJanuary is a great time to get rid of everything in your kitchen that doesn’t help you focus on your best self. That nasty ketchup bottle should go straight to the garbage can, along with anything that’s separating, congealing or out of date. Check every expiration date in your fridge, freezer and pantry.

Be honest with yourself. If you know you’re not going to use that last eighth of a bottle of soy sauce or honey mustard salad dressing, toss it and buy a fresh one. Now is definitely the time to get rid of any remaining holiday leftovers lurking in the back of the fridge, because you know you don’t want to eat them now, and it wouldn’t be safe if you tried.