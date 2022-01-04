No-Cook Cooking: Resolution math doesn't have to equal deprivation

If you’re tired of going on trendy diets every January, losing the same few pounds and recognizing their return with a snarl by the time the Easter Bunny arrives, maybe it’s time to try making a different kind of resolution this year.
Nobody wants to start a fresh new year with feelings of deprivation and doing without. We dread the sting of shifting so abruptly from savoring a holiday season of plenty with plates of cookies around every corner to facing a stark landscape armed only with a quiver of carrots and celery sticks.
A whole new January formula just might do the trick. No-Cook Cooking cooks can set themselves up for success by making additions and substitutions, rather than only subtractions.
AdditionsAsk yourself why making the healthy eating changes you’d like to achieve seems so difficult. Take a good look at your refrigerator and your kitchen counters, and see how easy it is — or isn’t — to reach for wholesome snacks.
Can you grab satisfying string cheese and hard-boiled eggs the minute you’re hungry, or do you have to dig around in the fridge and push a crusty bottle of ketchup out of the way? Now is the time to eliminate any barriers to convenience.
Take a few minutes to notice the spots in your refrigerator where your eye goes first when you open the door. That’s where you’ll want to put clear glass bowls loaded with tempting snacks. Don’t hide those glorious apples in the produce drawer; keep them washed and ready in a bowl. Sugar-free Greek yogurts and easily peeled clementines and tangerines arranged in a bowl will look so colorful and appealing that you can’t resist them.
Only you know your own impulse control limits; if keeping a few spoons in the bowl with the yogurt cups gets a protein-rich treat into your hands more quickly, give it a try. Think about the stores and restaurants that lure you in by anticipating your every need, and take some cues from their thoughtfully arranged displays. A cold bottle of water or juice may quench better than soda if you’ve just pulled it from the shelf next to your string cheese.
SubtractionsJanuary is a great time to get rid of everything in your kitchen that doesn’t help you focus on your best self. That nasty ketchup bottle should go straight to the garbage can, along with anything that’s separating, congealing or out of date. Check every expiration date in your fridge, freezer and pantry.
Be honest with yourself. If you know you’re not going to use that last eighth of a bottle of soy sauce or honey mustard salad dressing, toss it and buy a fresh one. Now is definitely the time to get rid of any remaining holiday leftovers lurking in the back of the fridge, because you know you don’t want to eat them now, and it wouldn’t be safe if you tried.
Jettison any freezer-burned vegetables that’ll taste bland and woody once you go to the trouble of cooking them, and resolve to use up the remaining half-bag more quickly next time with a little imaginative menu planning. Slow-cooker minestrone, anyone? And if you find frosted-over breakfast biscuits, orphaned brick-hard burgers or anything in the freezer that no longer has cooking or reheating instructions, you know what to do. The garbage can is calling.
Substitutions
Once you’ve cleaned those fridge shelves and added gleaming bowls of irresistible treats, set up the rest of your refrigerator for meal-preparation success. When you toss old condiments and salad dressings, replace them with appealing new ones — and read the nutritional labels.
If you’re planning to eat more salads and more fresh raw vegetables, try some new-to-you salad dressings. Pick up a fat-free chipotle-lime or raspberry vinaigrette instead of the ranch you usually drop in your cart out of sheer habit. The clean, new bottle will look great in the fridge, and as you find delicious additional uses for that vinaigrette, such as marinating chicken breasts overnight to make tomorrow’s dinner faster and easier to prepare, you’re more likely to use it up before it wears out its welcome and starts migrating to the back of the fridge. Make a resolution to try a new dressing or cooking sauce every month.
Bring the same critical, creative eye you brought to your rejuvenated refrigerator to your counter and cabinets. Anything that’s on your counter that doesn’t help you pursue your goals can move to less valuable kitchen real estate and make room for tools for success.
Want to eat more air-popped popcorn? Move the air popper and popcorn bowls within your line of sight. Exploring the nutritional potential of the high-protein charcuterie boards you discovered last year? Keep the right trays or boards clean and conveniently located. Instead of hiding peelers and slicers in a drawer, keep them handy near the fruit bowl. A few easy substitutions may make all the difference.