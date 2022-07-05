No-Cook Cooking: Put a little effort into a miniature meal

As I was enjoying a shrimp taco salad over the weekend, I couldn’t help wondering how much fun it would be in miniature.

After I finished the spicy shrimp, crisp lettuce, rice and beans inside, I broke apart the edible salad shell to savor the last silky bites of sour cream spiked with the grilling seasonings from the tender shellfish. The delicious experience made me wonder how a tiny taco salad would fit inside the scoop-shaped tortilla chips we’re so fond of for serving salsa at home.

Summer is a scrumptious time for true No-Cook Cooking convenience, and it may be the best time all year to play with your food.

Fruits and vegetables are in generous supply, sunset colors the skies later in the evening, and heat and humidity seem to put the brakes on spending hours in a stuffy kitchen. If you’re hoping to spend more seasonal quality time with your family after work, take advantage of the opportunities summer offers to get reacquainted with the magic of play, and give yourself permission to use your imagination.

Take the most uniformly shaped scoop chips from the bag, arrange them on a plate and fill them with little layers of shredded lettuce, mashed black beans, minced black and green olives and shredded cheese. You might prefer a spoonful of tabbouleh, lemon-pepper tuna or maybe some hummus topped with chopped jalapenos and a dash of sharp paprika. Remember to keep the fillings and toppings in scale with your tiny taco shells and avoid overloading them.

For a twist on your favorite nachos, fill the scoop chips with salsa and seasoned ground beef, top with shredded cheese and pop them in the microwave just long enough to make the cheese bubble. Making your own salsa together from garden vegetables or farm-stand finds and assembling the nacho shells like a craft project could get your youngest family members excited about healthy foods.

Tempting as it may be to call it a meal, treat the scoop salads as appetizers and add some scrumptiously scaled-down accompaniments.

If you haven’t seen the slider-sized pretzel rolls in your grocery store yet, you will — and you will want them in your buggy. Fill them with spicy brown mustard, sauerkraut, shreds of corned beef and Swiss cheese and a smear of thousand island dressing for miniature Reuben sandwiches. Not a fan of corned beef? Substitute coleslaw for the sauerkraut and turkey for the corned beef for a Rachel instead, or try a few slices of bratwurst or polska kielbasa.

Marinate some smaller portobello mushroom caps, fill them with vegan cheese and broil them briefly before tucking them into the pretzel buns with some wilted greens. Thinly sliced avocado, cucumber and peppers on pretzel slider rolls can offer a heartier twist on dainty tea sandwiches.

Pretzel slider rolls make fantastic miniature grilled cheese sandwiches. Consider slices of Brie and pear with spinach leaves, or Gouda and Muenster with a rich brown or horseradish mustard. Remember to keep fillings in scale with your palm-sized pretzel canvas.

Keep dessert simple by picking up a package or two of the spongy shortcake shells you’ll find near the berries in the produce section. Sliced berries, cherries, bananas or grapes on top of a spoonful of sugar-free whipped topping will end the meal on a sweet, summery note, especially if you spent the afternoon at a local pick-your-own orchard. Almond butter or peanut butter would lend a PB&J feel to a berry-and-banana blend; cottage cheese or ricotta in place of whipped topping can keep protein in the picture.

Orange marmalade or fresh peach preserves on top of that cottage cheese can evoke the glory of cheesecake with fewer calories and a lot less work. Don’t forget that strawberries and kiwi team up beautifully with a splash of balsamic vinegar, especially if you prefer your sweet bites balanced by a little tang.

For a deconstructed s’mores effect and a welcome dose of whimsy, top twin dollops of chocolate whipped topping and marshmallow fluff with teddy bear-shaped graham cookies.

Friends and family members, especially children, will have clever ideas of their own to share for your fun-sized food spread. Keep track of the creative ideas you come up with now, because you may have invented a new favorite appetizer or two for sports viewing or binge watching — or the perfect bites to serve with drinks during a replenishing isit from someone you haven’t seen since lockdown. Getting younger family members involved in meal planning now also can make busy autumn evenings a lot less hectic once school’s back in session.

