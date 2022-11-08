No-Cook Cooking: Produce is versatile way to extend feast's bounty

Last week, we played with pre-Thanksgiving eating plan math, in which addition instead of subtraction offered ideas for avoiding deprivation while shaving off a few calories in the weeks before the big feast.

This week, it’s time to experiment with adding more fruits and vegetables to Thanksgiving dinner itself.

I understand that many families’ Thanksgiving menus are set in stone by the second week of November, and I’d never suggest cutting out your favorite traditional dishes. That simply sets a place at the table for resentment, which never is a good look for a holiday that’s about plenty, bounty, family and gratitude. But at a time when many families are reuniting for a Thanksgiving feast for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, higher grocery prices are gobbling up more of the holiday budget.

There’s a good chance that you may be basing your turkey size on fewer ounces per person to stretch your supply, and cutting other corners that you hope folks won’t notice. Here’s where fresh, canned and frozen produce can come to the rescue by offering colorful, flavorful touches to magnify your efforts to please your crowd.

If you tend to get the munchies while you’re cooking all that decadent holiday food, consider turning some frozen fruit into breakfast smoothies so you can leave the stuffing in the ramekin and the pricey dessert cookies in the jar. Add some carrots, kale and spinach to a frozen berry blend for a powerful blend of antioxidants and a punch of flavor. If you normally favor bright, summery touches in your smoothies, such as lemon, try using the bolder seasonal spices you love in cranberry sauce — cinnamon, orange zest, cloves, ginger.

Make enough to sip throughout your food-prep time — and to share when others see what you’re enjoying. And if a smoothie isn’t quite enough, put a couple of cans of fruit in the fridge the night before. There’s something about a chilled cup of no-sugar-added fruit cocktail in juice that feels just right in the midst of all that rich fare, and you won’t get any judgment here if you can’t help adding a dollop of sugar-free non-dairy whipped topping. Healthy snacks for the cooks just might become a new Thanksgiving tradition at your place.

If you love the merry red of that cranberry sauce on your plate, think about simmering a can or two of sliced beets with some seasonal spices to keep the color party going. Beets can make themselves right at home in any feast that honors autumn’s root vegetables. If you’ll have room in the oven between other dishes, you also can slice fresh beets with fingerling potatoes, different colors of carrots and Brussels sprouts and fill a rimmed baking sheet for a hearty side of roasted vegetables.

Don’t toss those greens on the compost pile. Beet greens can be combined with chard, kale, spinach and other seasonal greens for another filling and colorful vegetable side dish.

If your oven space already is mapped out and you’ve done the math on the timing of your important dishes, remember that steamable bags of frozen produce can be prepared in the microwave without disrupting your roasting times.

If you’re looking for easy ways to enrich the flavor of your gravy, reach for a bag or two of frozen vegetables to roast with your bird. Celery, peppers, potatoes and other favorites will add depth of flavor to the drippings you may use for your gravy; if you have time for the extra step of putting the roasted vegetables in the blender or food processor, they can help thicken the gravy as well. Look for vegetable mixes labeled for pot roast or stew, and smile when you think of the time you won’t be spending on chopping, dicing and sautéeing.

Frozen vegetables and poultry broth can be the building blocks of a savory soup to serve before the meal. If you normally don’t serve soup as an appetizer on Thanksgiving, a filling soup might be a welcome addition, especially if you need to cut back on more expensive starters this year. It may leave your table companions hankering for turkey soup made from the feast’s leftovers.

A dish of baked apples or poached pears can add another plant-based note of autumn goodness to the end of your meal, especially if you are serving fewer pricey desserts this year. Never underestimate the appeal of novelty, especially when it smells like cinnamon and cloves.

Focus on what you can provide instead of what you can’t afford, and give thanks for the gifts of gardens and orchards. As a No-Cook Cooking cook, you’ve been building a reputation for resilience and versatility over the past couple of years, and that’s worth some gratitude — especially from the folks around your table who are impressed that you pulled off such a fabulous feast on a budget.