NO-COOK COOKING

No-Cook Cooking: Produce is versatile way to extend feast's bounty

Last week, we played with pre-Thanksgiving eating plan math, in which addition instead of subtraction offered ideas for avoiding deprivation while shaving off a few calories in the weeks before the big feast.

This week, it’s time to experiment with adding more fruits and vegetables to Thanksgiving dinner itself.

I understand that many families’ Thanksgiving menus are set in stone by the second week of November, and I’d never suggest cutting out your favorite traditional dishes. That simply sets a place at the table for resentment, which never is a good look for a holiday that’s about plenty, bounty, family and gratitude. But at a time when many families are reuniting for a Thanksgiving feast for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, higher grocery prices are gobbling up more of the holiday budget.

There’s a good chance that you may be basing your turkey size on fewer ounces per person to stretch your supply, and cutting other corners that you hope folks won’t notice. Here’s where fresh, canned and frozen produce can come to the rescue by offering colorful, flavorful touches to magnify your efforts to please your crowd.

People are also reading…

If you tend to get the munchies while you’re cooking all that decadent holiday food, consider turning some frozen fruit into breakfast smoothies so you can leave the stuffing in the ramekin and the pricey dessert cookies in the jar. Add some carrots, kale and spinach to a frozen berry blend for a powerful blend of antioxidants and a punch of flavor. If you normally favor bright, summery touches in your smoothies, such as lemon, try using the bolder seasonal spices you love in cranberry sauce — cinnamon, orange zest, cloves, ginger.

Make enough to sip throughout your food-prep time — and to share when others see what you’re enjoying. And if a smoothie isn’t quite enough, put a couple of cans of fruit in the fridge the night before. There’s something about a chilled cup of no-sugar-added fruit cocktail in juice that feels just right in the midst of all that rich fare, and you won’t get any judgment here if you can’t help adding a dollop of sugar-free non-dairy whipped topping. Healthy snacks for the cooks just might become a new Thanksgiving tradition at your place.

If you love the merry red of that cranberry sauce on your plate, think about simmering a can or two of sliced beets with some seasonal spices to keep the color party going. Beets can make themselves right at home in any feast that honors autumn’s root vegetables. If you’ll have room in the oven between other dishes, you also can slice fresh beets with fingerling potatoes, different colors of carrots and Brussels sprouts and fill a rimmed baking sheet for a hearty side of roasted vegetables.

Don’t toss those greens on the compost pile. Beet greens can be combined with chard, kale, spinach and other seasonal greens for another filling and colorful vegetable side dish.

If your oven space already is mapped out and you’ve done the math on the timing of your important dishes, remember that steamable bags of frozen produce can be prepared in the microwave without disrupting your roasting times.

If you’re looking for easy ways to enrich the flavor of your gravy, reach for a bag or two of frozen vegetables to roast with your bird. Celery, peppers, potatoes and other favorites will add depth of flavor to the drippings you may use for your gravy; if you have time for the extra step of putting the roasted vegetables in the blender or food processor, they can help thicken the gravy as well. Look for vegetable mixes labeled for pot roast or stew, and smile when you think of the time you won’t be spending on chopping, dicing and sautéeing.

Frozen vegetables and poultry broth can be the building blocks of a savory soup to serve before the meal. If you normally don’t serve soup as an appetizer on Thanksgiving, a filling soup might be a welcome addition, especially if you need to cut back on more expensive starters this year. It may leave your table companions hankering for turkey soup made from the feast’s leftovers.

A dish of baked apples or poached pears can add another plant-based note of autumn goodness to the end of your meal, especially if you are serving fewer pricey desserts this year. Never underestimate the appeal of novelty, especially when it smells like cinnamon and cloves.

Focus on what you can provide instead of what you can’t afford, and give thanks for the gifts of gardens and orchards. As a No-Cook Cooking cook, you’ve been building a reputation for resilience and versatility over the past couple of years, and that’s worth some gratitude — especially from the folks around your table who are impressed that you pulled off such a fabulous feast on a budget.

Buzz Bites: Pancakes for a cure, and an Advent calendar with a twist

Buzz Bites: Pancakes for a cure, and an Advent calendar with a twist

Expect a festive atmosphere with throngs of friends and neighbors who'll be there to listen to live music, take part in a silent auction and enjoy breakfast on a festive game day. It's a convivial way to show your support for patients and families in the local Parkinson's community and the foundation's national efforts to search for treatments and a cure.

Quinoa patties with herbs and Gruyère make great burgers

Quinoa patties with herbs and Gruyère make great burgers

Building a good grain-based veggie burger is a challenge. They’re often bland and tend to fall apart. So the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street tried quinoa bound with egg and panko breadcrumbs and were delighted with the results. The texture and size of quinoa make it better suited than other options for forming into patties. To punch up the flavor, they mix in pungent cheese like Gruyère or Gouda, as well as tarragon and scallions for an herbal fragrance. The patties make for great burgers when tucked into buns with toppings. But on their own, they also make a nice side dish that’s a departure from a typical salad or pilaf.

Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste

As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of Halloween candy, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers. Mars Wrigley is sending 17,400 free bags to U.S. consumers to collect plastic wrappers and mail them to a specialty recycler. Rubicon Technologies is sending 5,000 free boxes to schools and businesses to recycle candy wrappers. Plastic wrappers are hard to recycle because they're small, they contain food waste and they have little value. Candy makers say they're working on new packaging that would be more easily recyclable or compostable.

Finding delicious common ground in the jollof rice ‘wars’

Finding delicious common ground in the jollof rice ‘wars’

One of the iconic dishes of West Africa is a pilaf-like dish called jollof rice. It’s vibrantly colored and heavily spiced — and it reflects how cultures across continents blend with delicious results. New World ingredients —tomatoes, bell peppers and chilies — were combined with native spices like grains of selim and an endemic species of rice and curry spices from India. Now it’s at the center of family meals and most celebrations. And the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street love it for its flavor and one-pot convenience. Nutty, fragrant basmati rice is seasoned with paprika, curry powder and thyme, before we simmer the grains with chopped carrots in a puree of tomato, red bell pepper and garlic.

No-Cook Cooking: Pretzels can be secret weapon for fall celebrations

We still have four weeks of experimentation time before Turkey Day — make that three if you have a family rule not to tinker with the traditional menu within a week of the big marathon cook. Before you commit, test drive your pretzel-and-rye stuffing in a stovetop version as a weeknight side dish to fine-tune your spice blend and see whether family members will go for it.

