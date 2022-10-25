No-Cook Cooking: Pretzels can be secret weapon for fall celebrations

Keep an eye out for the little bags of pretzels that are packaged for trick-or-treaters. Some folks toss them in their grocery carts this time of year in hopes of handing out a treat that isn’t as sugary. What you’ll discover is pretzels’ ability to make sweet treats — and all kinds of fall favorites — taste even better.

Next time you scoop vanilla bean ice cream into a waffle cone, take a moment to heat up a bit of caramel sauce. Leave your pretzels in their tiny bag and crush them finely. After you’ve drizzled the caramel sauce on your ice cream, sprinkle it with crunchy, salty pretzel crumbs. It’s a pleasant change of pace from chopped nuts with an equally satisfying crunch, and the distinctive flavor of pretzel salt will pair beautifully with your warm caramel.

Pretzels are a natural choice this time of year for flavorful touches that can take people by surprise. Whether they appear as crispy, room-temperature rods from the snack chip aisle or steamy, chewy versions from mall vendors or the microwave, pretzels make themselves right at home on charcuterie boards next to spicy brown mustards, nutty white cheeses, ripe figs and green grapes.

If you’ve been sending school lunch sandwiches on pretzel slider rolls — which had a delicious fad moment earlier this year before making it clear that they’re here to stay — chances are you’ll have a few left over by week’s end. Here’s your chance to experiment with some new bread flavors for your Thanksgiving stuffing. Pretzel rolls and rye may be the fresh flavor combination you’ve been looking for to keep bland bread from muting your holiday feast.

We still have four weeks of experimentation time before Turkey Day; make that three if you have a family rule not to tinker with the traditional menu within a week of the big marathon cook. Before you commit, test drive your pretzel-and-rye stuffing in a stovetop dressing version as a weeknight side dish to fine-tune your spice blend and see whether family members will go for it.

My favorite German restaurant includes an innocent-sounding soft pretzel among its appetizers, and it’s always a hoot to see eyes widen at nearby tables when a server arrives with what looks like a salted steering wheel. The generously sized dough wreath almost begs to be shared, and it comes with warm beer cheese for dipping that’s tasty enough to masquerade as a soup course. Consider making a similar warm dip for the soft pretzels you’ll be serving on a game-day or Thanksgiving snack board — or jump ahead an entire holiday and use a warm pretzel segment to scoop up some port-wine cheese spread.

Save a pretzel slider roll to fill with coarsely ground horseradish mustard, melted Swiss and a generous dollop of cranberry sauce. It’ll be a great companion for World Series watching and late-season football games, and one that’s easy to pair with local craft brews. Fall absolutely rocks.