No-Cook Cooking: Plan ahead for when you can't plan ahead

Seeing the tides of Britons waiting to glimpse Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on its final journey to Windsor Castle — not to mention about 250,000 other people over four days who spent countless hours in the famous Queue winding its way to London’s Westminster Hall — brought the same thought to mind that I’d had when I marveled at how many workers were toiling to get every public visitation and state funeral detail right:

What in the world is an entire exhausted nation going to have for dinner?

It’s a question worth asking, if only to be prepared for next time.

National moments of shared grief aren’t the only times we get swept up in emotional situations that drain physical energy and time. When an athletic family member’s team makes the playoffs, pride and excitement flow just as joyfully as before the pandemic, but the convenient drive-through on your trip home that used to be open after midnight isn’t anymore.

Maybe that win for the ages is followed by a quick turnaround to reach another stadium; you’re already worn out, and now you have an excruciatingly early morning on your schedule.

There are blissful reasons to stay up early and late, just as there are painful or sad ones. Meeting the new baby in the family. Being at the hospital bedside when someone you love wakes up after surgery. Welcoming your best friend home after a deployment.

You want to be present and drink in the happiness. You do not, however, want to scrape up the time or energy to cook when you get home.

Before your next grocery trip, take a few minutes to think of some foods you would enjoy eating that could be ready with minimal fuss and time. Find room in your freezer for items that thaw quickly, heat quickly — if needed at all — and get you and your crew on your way on time with nourishment that won’t let you down.

Always read the directions in the store and select items that won’t be too complicated to make when you’re exhausted. Look for foods that don’t list endless defrosting steps and don’t require burners or ovens that you might be tired or distracted enough to forget to turn off.

If you love keeping stuff simple, frozen bagels may become your new best friend.

Let’s start with breakfast for that way-too-early departure time. If you’ve got time to sneak in a couple of hours of sleep, thawed bagels can be ready when you are without demanding extra armrest space or asking you where they mislaid their charging cords. Most varieties will recommend thawing on the counter for an hour or two, and some sliced bagels can go straight from freezer to toaster, microwave or air fryer. Just avoid thawing them in the refrigerator, which can affect texture and taste.

If you’re keeping an eye on carbs or sodium, or both, freeze your bagels after slicing them into halves or quarters. Freezing is a great way to keep from wasting delicious bagels from your favorite bakery, so get in the habit of slicing them before you freeze them.

Sliced bagels make filling breakfast sandwiches, so tuck a few easy proteins in your freezer, too. Look for the easily microwaved omelets in the freezer case with the breakfast foods. They’re ready in about a minute and a half. If you choose a cheese omelet, you may not even need to grab a slice of cheddar from the fridge on your way out the door.

Thawing a second bagel to take along for lunch means you have one to spread with cream cheese or dip in a single-serving peanut butter tub. A fresh fall apple or a couple of clementines will complete a meal you can eat in your parked car, without standing in another endless line. You won’t come home tired to a kitchen that needs cleaning, and you may discover a welcome cost savings from skipping the concessions area — or the hospital cafeteria.

Single-serving cereal bowls make comforting snacks, with or without milk, and they won’t take up much space in your cupboard, pantry or lunchbox. Add a small box of raisins as a sweet, shelf-stable bonus. Leave one of each on the counter in a bowl, with a spoon nearby, for that late-night snack before you hit the couch after your team’s triumphant drive home.

Spend a few minutes thinking about what you like to eat and how quickly you can make it happen. Make some space in your freezer and pantry. Then you’ll be ready for the times you need to be fully present somewhere other than the kitchen.