No-Cook Cooking: Plan ahead for future snow-day treats

Seeing snow in the forecast gets many people excited about sledding, building snowmen and coming inside to warm up and sip some steaming hot chocolate. Last week’s snowstorm and resulting extended power outages, however, took both room heat and hot libations out of the equation.

I’d have loved that mug of hot chocolate after shoveling my driveway and clearing the space in front of my mailbox and newspaper box, but my power already was out by that time on the first Monday afternoon of the new year. As our outage stretched into days, I started wondering what I should have sliced or assembled in advance to make the wait for power a little easier — or at least a little more delicious.

You probably already have a night-before-the-storm ritual that includes checking the batteries in your flashlights and lanterns, taking a hot shower, digging out your boot socks and making sure you know where the manually operated can opener is. Some folks are organized enough to bake some cookies or make a batch or two of crisped rice treat bars, and a friend of mine used to pop a bag of microwave popcorn to repackage for munching in the dark.

Start thinking now of some food items that you can enjoy without cooking if the power goes on the blink in the next storm. Sometimes, just a few well-chosen items can change the way you see your situation. This week, we’re going to dive into some food ideas that can add a little comfort and variety to your usual lights-out fare.

Begin by making sure you have some shelf-stable staples in your pantry. If you usually buy frozen and fresh vegetables, consider picking up a few canned fruits, veggies and beans. (As we talked about during hurricane season last year, be sure not only to have at least one manual can opener, but that you can operate it easily without killing your knuckles.) And when there’s a storm in the forecast, consider doing a little vegetable prep work tonight so you’ll have an easy meal or filling snack within easy reach. Instead of risking bodily harm for the last loaf of bread or gallon of milk at your favorite store, you’ll be safely off the road, using your knives and choppers while you have plenty of overhead light, and assembling ingredients that you’ll want to use anyway.

Chop or slice a few peppers and any other vegetables you enjoy on nachos, such as tomatoes, onions and cilantro. Place them in a glass bowl or plastic bag that seals well, and put it in a convenient spot in the fridge.

Chickpeas, also labeled garbanzo beans, can be drained and enjoyed right from the can. If you’ve ever sprinkled them over a green salad for a tasty boost of protein and fiber, you know how versatile they are. Consider making a big plate of power-outage nachos with tortilla chips, jarred jalapenos and chickpeas that you’ve mashed with a fork. You’ll be conserving your trips to the refrigerator to preserve the cold air inside, so make one quick grab for shredded cheese and the veggies you chopped or sliced last night. Don’t forget that bottle of hot sauce. Yes, these nachos may be cold, but they’re packed with vitamin-filled veggies and filling protein from the chickpeas.

Nothing will go to waste. If the power doesn’t go out after all, tomorrow’s dinner is halfway there; you already have toppings for hot tacos or a fresh-veggie boost for your favorite chili or winter soup — all chopped up and ready to go. If you’re still in the dark, top a flour tortilla or a wrap with shredded lettuce and your chopped veggies for a tasty alternative to a stream of traditional sandwiches.

Separate a head of cauliflower into florets, add a handful or two of pitted black and green olives and set aside for easy snacking. Add a bowl of fruit salad from your favorite canned-in-fruit-juice selections, such as peach slices, pineapple chunks and mandarin orange segments.

If you’re looking for some meatless protein but have more of a sweet tooth, make a batch of your favorite fruit-and-nut mix the night before the storm.

Buy unsalted peanuts, raisins and dried cranberries and blueberries and combine them in a jar with a tight lid or a zippered plastic storage bag. Want to add miniature pretzels, peanut butter morsels or white chocolate chips? That’s up to you. Try unsalted almonds or cashews if you prefer; both of those choices will taste great with sliced or chopped dried apricots, dates, cherries or pineapple.

A satisfying fruit-and-nut mix will give you an energy boost after a long afternoon of shoveling snow, whether or not a comforting warm shower is in your immediate future. The protein and fats from the nuts also may bring enough satiety to keep you from reaching for every simple carbohydrate in sight while the snowflakes keep coming down.

Think ahead when you bring home bottled water and sodas, and store some in your pantry or in a cupboard. Resist the urge to stack all your sodas in the fridge if there’s a chance the power will be out in the morning. You’ll need to stay hydrated, and that bottle of water will be a lot more pleasant at room temperature if you’re already chilled.

Keeping a selection of shelf-stable milk boxes in your pantry can keep your morning breakfast cereal routine on track as scheduled, which can add a note of normalcy to an unsettling and chilly day.

