No-Cook Cooking: Pack your pantry with some go-to helpers

School starts and new work responsibilities and initiatives tend to gear up before summer truly starts winding down, so food fans find themselves in an interesting position this time of year. The pace may be picking up, but while it’s still hot enough to swim and bright enough in the evenings to play outdoors, the vibe says to keep taking it easy.

No-Cook Cooking devotees are all about taking it easy. A stress-free way to nail it is to take a quick glance in your cupboards and see if you have enough non-perishable staples to respond to this season’s constant surprises — everything from hurricane-related power outages to unexpected gifts of fresh vegetables and herbs from friends with overflowing gardens.

Make sure you have a few extra shelf-stable staples in your kitchen to turn serendipity into supper and disappointment into dinner. Planning ahead always pays off, so start thinking about your own likes and preferences and map out some possibilities on your grocery list.

To start the ideas rolling, next time you’re in the store, pick up a can of corn and a can of black beans. I smile when I remember the go-to dish a friend of mine always used to bring to potlucks and other meals: a side dish of canned corn and black beans with chopped peppers, onions, tomatoes and herbs. No matter what combination of veggies and herbs he added, that dish always disappeared.

People couldn’t resist my friend’s generosity, or his genius. His signature dish was simple and delicious, and it went with everything — burgers, chicken, vegetarian entrées, burritos, enchiladas, you name it. It was every bit as scrumptious cold as hot. It worked as well in a wrap or tortilla with some hot sauce and a sprinkle of shredded cheese as it did scooped up with tortilla chips as an effortless layered-nacho appetizer. It was as welcoming and inclusive as he was.

We all laughed at a potluck when a mutual friend said he’d be happy passing up everything else on the table and just eating the corn-and-beans side right out of the bowl with the serving spoon, but we all agreed. Food unites us, and it’s an honor to be remembered for making people happy. Thanks again for everything, Dug; I miss you.

Next time you have some fresh cilantro, or a large hot pepper that makes your eyes water just looking at it, chop finely to mix with corn and black beans. There’s no need to rinse the canned corn and beans; just drain them as thoroughly as possible in a colander. Bring your own flavor by adding the combinations of veggies you like — or whatever you have on hand.

Cucumber is a natural fit. So is okra, especially when lightly steamed and still tender. (Hot, freshly fried okra would be a decadent addition indeed.) If you love Mexican food, by all means, chop up some tomato and onion. If your garden has rewarded you with an armload of bell peppers in different colors, dice a variety.

If the snob factor has kept you out of the canned goods aisle for a while, it’s time to get past it. Frozen foods are great until the power has been out for a few days and defrosting gets real. Low-sodium versions and no-sugar-added varieties of canned goods are plentiful these days. If you’re new to store brands and want to give them a try, here’s a perfect opportunity.

Canned fruit’s versatility is another great tool for your arsenal. Think of the sweet-heat salsas you could make with late-summer veggies and chicken stir-fry entrees you could enliven with a can of pineapple and another of peaches packed in juice. And if you’re heading down the grain aisle, look for quinoa and wild rice, which play very well with others.

Think of something shelf-stable and scrumptious that you could enjoy cold or hot if the power were to go out, and pick up a can or container or two for your pantry. Yes, chickpeas, I’m looking straight at you. You’ll be ready next time a neighbor leaves tomatoes on your front porch rail or fresh limes finally are on sale again. The more you give your imagination free rein, the more fun you’ll have as a No-Cook Cooking cook.