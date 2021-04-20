No-Cook Cooking: Open-faced sandwiches offer a world of possibilities

One of my favorite things about Twitter is the passion behind its food fights. Conversations about whether pineapple belongs on pizza never really go away; they just simmer down long enough for debaters to finish a slice or two. A lockdown thread about arranging jars on kitchen spice racks in alphabetical order seemed to take steel wool to raw nerves from what sounded like well-rehearsed quarrels with spouses and roommates.
Food preferences can speak volumes about geographical heritage, status, belonging and identity, but one of the enduring recent breakfast battles has turned into straight-up intergenerational warfare. To fans, avocado toast is seen as a filling, nourishing plant-based breakfast. To foes, it’s a shocking serving of thoughtless discretionary spending that threatens the future of American retirement.
My response to the foes: Don’t knock avocado toast until you’ve tried it, especially if the toast still is warm and the avocado is creamy and fresh. And to the fans: Now that you’re in love with one open-faced sandwich, you’ve entered a world of international cuisine possibilities that are just as easy to make.
To both sides: you’re not losing the top piece of bread; you’re gaining a chance to break bread together in peace and nutritious variety. And to the No-Cook Cooking cook, breakfast has all but served itself.
The open-faced sandwich has an international pedigree that welcomes both sides to the table in dining diplomacy. A selection of Scandinavian creations on a buffet amazed me once with its artistic presentation; the loveliest of the bunch looked like a homecoming corsage brimming with petals of thinly sliced cucumbers and hard-boiled eggs topped by a pinwheel of steamed shrimp. Served everywhere from Norway to the Netherlands, these one-slice wonders contain everything from roast beef, paté, salami and sausages to thinly sliced radishes, onions and bell peppers.
Many countries have variations on ham-and-cheese open-faced sandwiches, and some top it all off with a fried egg. Here’s where some of the possibilities start unfolding around you. It’s up to you whether you want to stick with assembly or add actual cooking to the meal, but keep your options open. Sautéing some mushrooms could lift that roast beef wonder to new heights; spreading a spatula’s worth of caramelized peppers and onions onto shaved steak could bring a deconstructed Philly feel. Lox, herring, kippers and capers can add sentiment along with flavor.
I still haven’t seen an avocado toast recipe that’s particularly expensive to put together, either, unless maybe there’s a saffron, truffle and golf-leaf version out there. But when you assemble your own open-faced sandwiches, it’s easy to keep costs down without sacrificing flavor. Only you will know if you’ve substituted store-brand butter for the imported stuff or used pre-packaged slices of ham instead of waiting in line at the deli counter. None of your guests will figure out that you didn’t have enough artisanal bread to put a top slice on traditional sandwiches.
Look for seasonal vegetable options when you’re choosing peppers and radishes, and you’ll save money while getting the freshest choices. Open-faced sandwich meals work for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, so you’ll find endless ways to use up the last few veggies from your farmers-market bag or the little leftover sprinkle of oregano that isn’t quite enough to save for spaghetti sauce.
If you’re already a fan but need a break from sliced or mashed avocado, think of the time-honored pairing of almond and cherry that has launched a thousand classy pastries. Try an open-faced sandwich of almond butter topped with cherry preserves, and you’ll find yourself wanting another one. A breakfast that packs protein but tastes like dessert could give a hectic day a blissful beginning.
Open-faced sandwiches make entertaining easier, too, especially if everyone in your pandemic pod or circle of friends is on a different eating plan. Provide sliced meat, cheese and veggie options and some spreads and let people build their own. Keep forks handy for folks on gluten-free eating plans who skip the bread entirely.
The key to successful open-faced fare is to keep slices as thin as possible, so that even the hearty choices seem airy and elegant. Use the mandoline — carefully — to shave your cucumbers, radishes and zucchini. If you’ve ever rolled your eyes while the picky customer ahead of you at the deli counter kept insisting on thinner and thinner slices of turkey and ham, now’s the time to eat some crow and order your own see-through shavings.
Take a lighter approach to assembly that keeps height and lift in mind. Instead of slapping slices of ham and cheese on that single piece of bread, try draping your thinly sliced meat with a flowing folded-ribbon effect. Sprinkle chopped herbs on top with a gentle touch.