No-Cook Cooking: Open-faced sandwiches offer a world of possibilities

One of my favorite things about Twitter is the passion behind its food fights. Conversations about whether pineapple belongs on pizza never really go away; they just simmer down long enough for debaters to finish a slice or two. A lockdown thread about arranging jars on kitchen spice racks in alphabetical order seemed to take steel wool to raw nerves from what sounded like well-rehearsed quarrels with spouses and roommates.

Food preferences can speak volumes about geographical heritage, status, belonging and identity, but one of the enduring recent breakfast battles has turned into straight-up intergenerational warfare. To fans, avocado toast is seen as a filling, nourishing plant-based breakfast. To foes, it’s a shocking serving of thoughtless discretionary spending that threatens the future of American retirement.

My response to the foes: Don’t knock avocado toast until you’ve tried it, especially if the toast still is warm and the avocado is creamy and fresh. And to the fans: Now that you’re in love with one open-faced sandwich, you’ve entered a world of international cuisine possibilities that are just as easy to make.

To both sides: you’re not losing the top piece of bread; you’re gaining a chance to break bread together in peace and nutritious variety. And to the No-Cook Cooking cook, breakfast has all but served itself.