NO-COOK COOKING

No-Cook Cooking: Nourishing each other during a heartbreaking week

In the final week before Thanksgiving, cooks of all experience levels are finalizing shopping lists, doing the math for proper cooking times and trying to figure out where the missing holiday napkins are hiding. Others are packing light for a flight to a hometown feast, or making dinner reservations to shave off some stress.

This year, there’s an even more important task for Charlottesville-area food lovers, and for fans of the University of Virginia everywhere.

Three seats at Thanksgiving tables will be empty next Thursday, in the wake of the Nov. 13 shootings near Culbreth Theatre’s parking garage that claimed three members of the UVa football team. It’s not known yet when two injured students will be able to break bread with their families and friends.

These losses wound even community members who had not met these young men. Even people who knew them only from their bright smiles, game-day wizardry and some all-too-brief interviews in which they shared credit for their achievements with teammates they cherished are feeling the sting of how much evaporated in an instant, and the ache of what might have been.

It can make agonizing over whether to serve pumpkin pie or sweet potato pie seem trivial indeed.

This year, there’s an important question to ask family members, co-workers, neighbors and friends. And it doesn’t involve how many minutes are needed per pound to roast the perfect turkey, or whether “real” cranberry sauce comes from an heirloom recipe or a can.

We need to ask each other, “Are you OK?” And we need to listen with our hearts.

There’s no need to smile, nod and pretend in an effort to avoid ruining the holiday for others. Answering from the heart may make it easier for a friend or loved one to release some sadness or anger, or shed some of the half-life of sheltering in terror.

It’s fine to be OK. It’s also fine to be honest about not being OK. Talking may help break the spell; so might sitting in companionship and quiet. Give each other permission to feel, to express, to be.

There is time this week to ditch the Thanksgiving preparations and seek shelter in one another. There is time to grab a cup of coffee or spend a little while walking together outdoors and listening to the trees’ last brittle leaves rustling in the wind.

Don’t save those perfect gourmet cookies for Thanksgiving. Break them out now and pass them around. Wrapping your hands around mugs of hot chocolate in the presence of your people can help you all step back from the chill.

Check in with the people you care about — and nourish each other.

