No-Cook Cooking: Not your traditional approach to nachos

It’s hard not to like nachos. A canvas of crispy tortilla chips smothered in meats, vegetables, beans and cheeses offers seemingly unlimited mathematical possibilities for expressing creativity. For the No-Cook Cooking cook, nachos offer a way to feed a hungry crowd of sports fans around the television or to get an early dinner on the table quickly before leaving in time for kickoff.

It’s fair to say that the “nachos” you’re likely to be served in many American restaurants or bars these days may bear little, if any, resemblance to their Mexican cuisine origins. If you want to pay homage to the history of the dish with better-quality stone-ground chips, freshly chopped onions and tomatoes, beans soaked overnight to the correct tenderness and authentic Mexican cheeses, you may never feel the need to experiment or tinker. But the genius of the dish is its flexibility, and if you’re trying to satisfy a dining room table’s worth of food preferences, allergies and diet plans, nachos probably ought to be in your semi-regular rotation.

Nachos can be tweaked to delight vegans, vegetarians and people following gluten-free, sugar-free and low-carb eating plans. People who want or need to avoid eating chips can layer their nacho toppings over chopped greens, shredded lettuce or riced cauliflower. And folks who are always looking for new ways to elevate leftovers to planned-second-meal status can embrace a new dish to plan for and savor.

The best plate of nachos I ever made deserved to be called “nachos,” because absolutely nothing was authentic about them. I heated up shredded leftover Thanksgiving turkey, piled it on top of a plate of blue tortilla chips, scattered some sliced jalapenos and green olives across the top and covered everything with melted part-skim mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses. As Thanksgiving-leftovers experiments go, it was my all-time favorite, and I regret only that I had not set aside enough dark meat for the mix.

Creating a nacho-toppings bar on your kitchen counter or table offers family members and friends the freedom to customize their own cuisine. Give the folks who can’t digest onions a break by not browning the beef in them; serve onions as a separate topping, whether you prefer them raw or caramelized. If you serve salsa, try offering a separate bowl of chopped tomatoes for those who have problems with peppers. All kinds of produce from your late-summer garden can be delicious on top of those crunchy chips, so keep your mind and your crisper drawer open.

There are so many plant-based proteins in the grocery store these days that you can serve more than one option for folks who bypass the beef. Same thing for vegan cheeses and lactose-free choices for friends who can’t eat dairy products. And if you’re serving a traditional refried beans option, be sure to have plain black beans or chickpeas handy, too.

Along the way, chances are good that you’ll discover someone around your table who has been tagged a picky eater over the years but actually isn’t. Someone who passes over tomatoes and onions may pile on thinly sliced peppers or chopped zucchini, because the assumption that she “doesn’t eat vegetables” was incorrect. A meat-loving friend of mine happily ate holiday potluck tofu not just because it was delicious, but because it was the first tofu dish he’d encountered that didn’t include mushrooms, which were what he actually disliked. Watching what folks choose when they serve themselves can open your eyes to endless possibilities for customizing dishes for future happy gatherings.